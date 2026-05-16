Angels roster moves and updates on Travis d’Arnaud and Ryan Johnson

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Dodgers, the Angels shook up their outfield depth.

The Angels announced on Saturday afternoon that they selected the contract of outfielder Jose Siri and optioned outfielder Bryce Teodosio to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Teodosio won the backup outfielder spot out of spring training and has been a defensive stalwart when on the field, but his production at the plate was simply not good enough. He’s hitting .213 with a .515 OPS this season. Although the Angels knew Teodosio was likely never going to produce at the plate, the Angels need offense right now, as the whole team is in the middle of a month-long slump.

“It's just go down there and get consistent at-bats,” Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said of Teodosio’s demotion. “We all know his defense is elite. It's just an opportunity for him to go down there and get some at-bats and maybe get into a groove down there.”

As for Siri, he’s been hitting the ball well in Triple-A Salt Lake this season, hitting .288 with an .857 OPS in 140 plate appearances. In 2023, Siri had a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Rays, hitting 25 home runs, but hasn’t been the same at the plate since.

“He's been swinging the bat really well,” Suzuki said. “He's been playing really well in Salt Lake City, and just want him to come out here and just keep doing what he's been doing. He can run, he can play good defense, and he's got some power, too. You just want him to come in here and do his thing, and if he can spark us, great.”

Siri is in the lineup for his Angels debut for Saturday night’s game against the Dodgers.

d’Arnaud uncertain of timeline

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud said he’s unclear about his timeline to return from the injured list with right foot plantar fasciitis last week.

d’Arnaud said he felt a pop when trying to avoid the tag when trying to beat out an infield hit, and he hasn’t been able to put pressure on his leg since.

“I don't really know what the timeline is,” d’Arnaud said. “When it was getting explained to me, I was just zoned out a little because I was in shock so much. But I was told hopefully in a couple of weeks I could start putting weight on it and get to walking again.”

He is still around the team but is on a scooter to avoid putting any pressure on his leg.

d’Arnaud also said surgery isn’t necessary.

Johnson in the pen out of need

After returning from an illness and a hamstring flare-up that sent him to the injured list after his first start of the season, right-hander Ryan Johnson has been put in the bullpen.

Drafted as a starting pitcher in the second round of the 2024 draft, Johnson began his big league career in the bullpen out of spring training last season before being sent down to High-A Tri-City to be a starter again. He once again made the opening day roster this season, but as a starter this time. But it only lasted one start.

“Right now, our need is for him to be in the bullpen,” Suzuki said. “I think, with (Walbert) Ureña coming up, and the job that he's done for us, and Grayson (Rodriguez) coming back tomorrow, we like his versatility in the bullpen. We felt like we needed to bolster our bullpen with him in it, and that's the kind of decision. There was nothing like we don't think he's a starter, just more need than anything.”

The main reason to put Johnson in the bullpen instead of starting games, whether with the major league club or down in the minors, is his versatility.

“He can give us length, he can go shorter stints,” Suzuki said. “So we'll see what the score and what the situation dictates.”

Other notes

Catcher Logan O’Hoppe is in the lineup for Saturday night’s game after leaving the game the night before from taking a spiked ball off his wrist. O’Hoppe just returned that day from a fractured wrist he sustained on April 25, and the ball hit the same wrist.

Suzuki said he isn’t worried about O’Hoppe and that he looked good taking batting practice.

The Angels also transferred right-hander Ben Joyce to the 60-day injured list on Saturday, but it isn’t necessarily because of a setback. Although Joyce missed his latest appearance in his rehab assignment due to soreness, all the tests came back clean, and he is fine.

The transfer to the 60-day injured list essentially opens a spot on the Angels’ 40-man roster for Siri without having to designate any player for assignment. Joyce is still eligible to return on May 26.