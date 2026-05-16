Dodgers' Blake Snell to undergo elbow surgery Tuesday

LOS ANGELES — Dave Roberts stood in the dugout Saturday afternoon, hours before first pitch, and delivered the kind of update the Dodgers have become all too familiar with this season.

Blake Snell will undergo elbow surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies from his throwing elbow, Roberts announced. While the exact recovery timeline remains uncertain, Roberts expressed optimism that the procedure could allow the left-hander to return before the end of the season.

“It’s supposed to be a lot quicker recovery, so we are encouraged about that,” Roberts said. “We expect him certainly back this season. We don’t know the timetable.”

The exact nature of the procedure is still being finalized but there is optimism it could mirror the minimally invasive operation Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal recently underwent using the NanoNeedle procedure. Skubal’s recovery timeline was estimated at roughly six weeks, offering at least some encouragement for a Dodgers club trying to weather another pitching setback.

The news comes just one week after Snell returned from the injured list and made his highly anticipated Dodger Stadium debut on his bobblehead night. The outing, however, quickly unraveled. Snell lasted only three innings, surrendering four runs in a 7-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves while struggling to command his fastball and secondary pitches.

Now, the Dodgers will again be without the two-time Cy Young Award winner for an extended stretch.

Still, within the organization, there remains confidence that Snell can play a meaningful role later this season, particularly if the procedure proves less invasive than traditional elbow surgery.

The Dodgers are taking a similarly patient approach with reliever Edwin Díaz, who underwent elbow surgery several weeks ago. Díaz is not expected to return until sometime around the trade deadline or shortly after, according to Roberts.

While losing two dominant arms this early in the season would cripple many contenders, the Dodgers are trying to view the situation through a long-term lens.

If both Snell and Díaz successfully return in the second half, the Dodgers could suddenly add two fresh, high-octane arms just as the postseason race intensifies.

For now, though, the Dodgers once again find themselves balancing optimism with uncertainty, hoping that October baseball will eventually include a healthy Snell taking the mound under the lights at Chavez Ravine.