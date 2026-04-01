New Guy at Second: What to Expect From Marcelo Mayer in 2026

The Boston Red Sox have had a very hard time trying to find their second baseman of the future since Dustin Pedroia. Since Pedroia, there have been seven different second basemen starting a majority of games for the Red Sox in a given season. The only one to get multiple seasons was Christian Arroyo.

This season, they will be bringing in another new name to the mix in Marcelo Mayer. Mayer is the former fourth-overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox, who viewed Mayer as their shortstop of the future at the time to replace Xander Bogaerts.

Mayer, as time went on, has worked on playing third base and second as well as shortstop to help make him a more well-rounded player and give him a better chance of carving out an everyday role with Boston.

Mayer would go on to become a top-10 prospect in all of baseball at one point and a top prospect for the Red Sox farm system. Great accolades to build on, but it all comes down to what he has done and can do in the major leagues.

Last Season

After climbing through the farm system, Mayer made his long-awaited debut in 2025 against the Baltimore Orioles on May 24, filling in for the injured Alex Bregman.

His debut went somewhat poorly as he went 0-4 with three strikeouts. But he had dealt with a lot to get there, including losing his car keys three weeks prior and needed the clubhouse attendant to drive him to the game from the Triple-A facility in Worcester.

The next day, Mayer would get his first hit against the Orioles and then get a double in the ninth inning, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. It was a great second game for the young infielder.

Mayer continued to have his ups and downs like any prospect and finished the year with a slash line of .228/.272/.402 while tallying four home runs and 10 RBIs.

Last season, his year was unfortunately cut short due to injury after he picked up a right wrist injury that required surgery in July. He would try to make a comeback for the playoffs, but manager Alex Cora decided to shut him down for the year so he could be 100% for next season and not risk further injury.

Spring Training

This spring, Mayer competed for both the starting third and second base spots. Early on, though, Caleb Durbin, who was acquired from the Brewers in a trade, seemed to be the main guy at third. So Mayer pivoted to second, where he had worked extensively in the offseason trying to prepare for whatever position Cora decided to have him play in the infield.

He quickly separated himself as the guy for second base, even after the signing of Isiah Kiner-Falefa. With the signing of Kiner-Falefa, Cora repeatedly has said that he wants Mayer to get the majority of games.

Mayer appeared in 14 games this spring and slashed .231/.362/.333 across 47 plate appearances. Those are solid numbers for someone more known for his fielding than his hitting.

Mayer, who doesn’t have the strongest arm, ranked in the 26th percentile in arm strength last season, per Baseball Savant. He finished with +3 OAA in 44 games, putting him in the upper half of the league despite the small sample.

Cora said during spring training that Mayer probably won’t face left-handed pitching much early in the season. Considering his struggles historically against southpaws, this didn’t come as much of a surprise to the Red Sox faithful.

What to Expect in 2026

Mayer should get the majority of the games at second base in 2026. Early on, he will probably be competing with Kiner-Falefa for at-bats. Still, as the season approaches the midpoint, I think Mayer should be able to prove that he can handle both left and right-handed pitching enough to warrant everyday playing time.

Mayer has one of the best swing speeds in all of baseball, ranking him in the top half of the league in both hard-hit rate and hard swing rate last season. With both these things being a big factor in his game, it’s a surprise he doesn’t accumulate more home runs.

That said, I think that will change this season with more consistent playing time, and by the Red Sox choosing him to make the Opening Day roster, they feel the same way.

With the lineup that the Red Sox have, any consistent production from Mayer will be a very good bonus to this team, which is a very solid lineup from top to bottom.

What the Red Sox are most hoping for out of him this season is for him to stay healthy for the entirety of the year and put up solid numbers. In the past two seasons, his year has ended early due to injury. For the Red Sox to reach the heights they want to accomplish, they need Mayer healthy for the whole campaign.

Final Thoughts

The Red Sox have a plethora of young talent, and Mayer is someone they fully believe in. If Mayer can drive the ball more and be able to continue to have an impact defensively while also helping out with his bat for the bottom of the order, I believe he can become a future star for this Boston team that has had some amazing middle infielders in their history.

Now, do I think he’s going to hit 30 home runs with 100 RBIs… not this season, no. At some point in his career, however, I do think he can definitely do that. What’s more realistic this season is if he is around 15-20 home runs and 50-60 RBIs.

The big things for Mayer to work on are his contact and plate discipline. Other than that, he is a very well-rounded player who hopefully has a fully healthy year to showcase what he can do.

He’s got his 2026 season started on the right foot, going 3-for-9 with two doubles in his first three games. If he can provide some run production at the tail end of Boston’s lineup, it would provide some much-needed length for the offense.

All in all, Mayer has all the tools to be a great player for this team this year. With the backing of the Organization, Alex Cora, and Red Sox nation, the sky is the limit for Mayer to have a very successful first full season in Major League Baseball.

The post New Guy at Second: What to Expect From Marcelo Mayer in 2026 appeared first on Just Baseball.