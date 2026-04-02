Straight Talk: It’s Always Sho-Time as Ohtani Takes Aim at Best Season

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani talks to the media after tossing six shutout innings in his season debut on the mound, allowing one hit, three walks and notching six Ks in L.A.’s 4-2 victory over the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Ohtani said he wants to make this season the best of his career and is working to make it happen.

Q: How do you sort of feel, just being able to have a fully built-up start to the regular season, to be able to go six innings in your first outing?

Ohtani: Well, first of all, the fact that I was able to (actually) pitch. But I think it was good that I was able to go six innings. It was tough weather conditions, but to make it through six strong under a pitch limit was nice.

Q: Do you think you might be a better pitcher, maybe even than you were last year? Dave (Roberts) said your stuff’s even gotten better than when you first came back.

Ohtani: Well, I put in the effort to be better each year, so I’m working to make it that way. When the season is over, I think the best case would be to have people feel that it was my best season.

Q: In what way do you feel like you’re better?

Ohtani: I would first say that the biggest thing is I just feel more at home – last year I was also fine – but I didn’t get too worked up, which is how I would describe myself at the start of this game tonight. I would say that’s a little something to look at for next start and beyond.

Q: Shohei, Dave has talked about your desire to be in the rotation for the full season. How ready do you feel like you are to do that, and is there anything that you can draw from the last time you were a full-time two-way player that can help you hold up all year?

Ohtani: So, actually, I think the 2022 season was, for me, my best season. That would include my usage rate, the amount of fatigue on my body – it was at a different level. So if I could do that well again this year, I would be happy and I want to work toward those kinds of achievements this season.

Q: How important then, within each start, is being efficient, within that context as the overarching goal?

Ohtani: Well, speaking in terms of the feeling I just spoke about – not being too worked up, not pitching tight and being efficient – doing that, I think I can put together a lot of innings. Then I think it’s important to have my conditioning in the right place, including my training, and to keep up my strength over the course of the season.

Q: How do you feel at the plate these first five games?

Ohtani: As far as how I feel, I’ve been able to draw walks, so I think it has been OK. I would say when I swing, I’m not getting the outcomes I’m hoping for, so I think there’s a bit of an inconsistency between that and how I feel.

Q: Dave says he plans to use you early, between six and seven days of rest. What are your thoughts about it? And do you think that will ensure that you can make it through the season?

Ohtani: As far as the team goes, there’s Yoshinobu (Yamamoto), (Tyler) Glasnow and (Blake) Snell, who’s not pitching yet, but setting up the off days around those guys is the best way to be efficient, so it’s easy to work in a role around that. And when it’s my turn, I just need to stay ready all season when I’m told to go out there. The end goal is October, so as long as we can be healthy at that time, I think it’s all going to be all right.

“Straight Talk" is a regular feature in which The Sporting Tribune’s John E. Gibson offers a full translation of media availability with Dodgers Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. He will also help translate when Lakers star Rui Hachimura and LA Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida are asked questions in Japanese.

The job of interpreters in the heat of the moment is difficult without the ability to write down questions and answers and re-hear responses for proper context. That’s where John comes in to help.

John currently works as a Japanese-English interpreter and covered pro baseball in Japan for about 20 years. His experience as a sports reporter includes stints at The Orange County Register, The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, The Redlands Daily Facts, The Yomiuri Shimbun’s English newspaper in Tokyo and The Epoch Times.