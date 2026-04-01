Luka Dončić powers Lakers past Cavs in 50th win of season

LOS ANGELES — Luka Dončić’s orchestration continued in the Lakers’ 50th win this season, marking the second straight year they have reached 50 wins under coach JJ Redick.

It’s the first time since the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons Los Angeles has reached that feat.

Dončić went full superhero mode in his return from suspension, causing MVP chants from the home crowd and hitting ridiculous contested shot after shot on his way to 42 points, five rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers’ 127-113 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James also reached an incredible feat in a statement win by the Lakers, surpassing Kareem Abdul Jabbar for most regular season and playoff wins all-time at 1,229 games.

James got things started with an instant chase-down block on Donovan Mitchell on the first play of the game along with ridiculous dunks that continue to question Father Time, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Austin Reaves finished second on the team with 19 points (six rebounds, four assists) while Deandre Ayton feasted inside, having six offensive rebounds on his nine total boards with 18 points.

The Lakers clinched a playoff spot before their game even started after the Suns lost to the Magic, helping L.A. clinch the Pacific Division title.

“I think it was a confluence of things starting with health," Redick said on the team’s success. “I think it’s much easier when you have a consistent stretch of health to not even buy in but settle into roles and minutes and rotations."

“We never found that throughout the season. Another big part of that was the second part of roles is just guys really embracing things."

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers improved to 50-26 and pushed their win streak at home to 10 games, still sitting in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

THE GAME-CHANGER

A simple yet ferocious lob connection from Reaves to James was the game-changer in the Lakers’ 50th win.

It was the middle of the third quarter and it started with a pick-and-roll lob finish by Ayton from Doncic. Then the Lakers stole it on the other end, leading to Reaves ahead of the pack with James and Mitchell trailing.

Mitchell made the right business decision as Reaves tossed it up behind him, with James finishing with a powerful one-handed flush with his head right at the rim at 41 years old.

The Lakers went on to outscore the Cavs 45-35 in the quarter, with Dončić leading the way with 15 points.

THE GAMEBREAKER

Dončić is once again your gamebreaker, putting up yet another dominant 40-point showing. Not only is it the third straight game he’s had 40 but also the 13th consecutive game he has scored 30 or more points. The Lakers are 12–1 in that span.

The Slovenian continues to add to his MVP campaign, totaling 600 points this month, setting a new Lakers record for points scored in March after surpassing Kobe Bryant’s 578 points set back in 2005-06.

“I never did that. I’m not the one voting," Dončić said on his MVP case. “But I think I’ve been playing pretty good. We’ve been winning. That’s all I got to say."

Doncic also surpassed 15k total points, making him the third youngest player in NBA history to score that many points at 27 years, 31 days. James (1) and Kevin Durant (2) are the two ahead of him.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE

The Lakers will face their next test in their next matchup with the Thunder up next on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Then they see the Mavericks on Sunday before heading back home against the Thunder again.