Bam Rodriguez stops Vargas in six to become three-division champion

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bam Rodriguez made history Saturday night, stopping Antonio Vargas in the sixth round to claim the WBA bantamweight title and become a three-division world champion at just 26 years old.

The victory was the latest statement in one of boxing's most compelling rises. Rodriguez arrived in Arizona with the kind of confidence that only belongs to champions who already know the outcome. But Vargas, the defending titleholder, did not come to hand anything over.

The champion opened with a smart, composed game plan. He avoided loading up, choosing instead to touch Rodriguez with clean combinations and let his feet do the talking. An effective 2-1-2 worked well for Vargas early, keeping Rodriguez honest and off his rhythm. Vargas led with his head at times, a habit that could have cost him later, but his timing and discipline in the first round gave him a clear early edge.

Rodriguez found his footing in the second. His footwork, slippery and hard to pin down, began to create the angles he needed to set up his shots. A right hand landed flush and buckled Vargas briefly, and from that moment Rodriguez started sitting on his punches with more intent, digging to the body with purpose. Vargas, to his credit, ended the round on a high note, storming back with a flurry that pushed Rodriguez into the ropes just as the bell sounded.

Rounds three and four belonged to Vargas on activity and ring generalship. He took away what Rodriguez wanted most by turning with him and denying him the clean looks his footwork is designed to create. Vargas kept letting his hands go whenever Rodriguez put his gloves up, refusing to be baited into dropping his guard. Broadcasters noted that Rodriguez was going to have to work for this one, and through four rounds, they were right.

Then came round five.

Rodriguez dropped Vargas with a powerful shot that sent the champion down and the crowd to its feet. Vargas rose on instinct and survival, throwing back sporadically and hanging on through the final seconds. He made it to the bell, but the complexion of the fight had changed completely.

In round six, Rodriguez was clinical. He threw two punches with no intention of landing them, feints designed to move Vargas exactly where he wanted him, then fired a straight left hand directly to the chin. It was picture perfect. Vargas went down and did not get up. The referee waved it off, and Bam Rodriguez had his third world title.

After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn made no effort to hide where he thinks things are headed. He called Rodriguez the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport and said it was inevitable that the next biggest fight in boxing is Rodriguez versus Naoya Inoue. When asked if he would say yes if Turki Al-Sheikh called with a December date, Hearn said he would first speak with Rodriguez and trainer Robert Garcia, but left little doubt about his intentions. If the right offer comes, he said, that fight will get made and he will not lose.

Garcia, however, offered a different timeline. Speaking in a post-fight interview, the trainer said his priority is protecting his fighter and that he wants one more fight at bantamweight before any conversation about Inoue begins. It is the kind of measured thinking that has defined Garcia's approach throughout Rodriguez's rise, and Hearn made clear he is willing to let the camp dictate the pace.

Rodriguez, for his part, kept it simple when asked directly about Inoue. He said he is ready for whoever they put in front of him. Asked again, he gave the same answer.

At 26 years old, three-division world champion. The Inoue conversation just became very real, but apparently it will have to wait a little longer.