Foster defends WBC super featherweight title against Ford in Houston

HOUSTON — O'Shaquie Foster puts his WBC super featherweight title on the line Saturday night against Raymond Ford at Fertitta Center.

This is a fight between two former world champions who both feel the sport has taken something from them. The animosity between them heading into fight week has been genuine, which tends to make for better boxing.

Foster, 32, from Orange, Texas, is 24-3 with 12 knockouts and ranked No. 2 at super featherweight by The Ring. He won the WBC title in 2022, lost it on a controversial split decision to Robson Conceicao in July 2024, and won it back by split decision that November. In December he defeated Stephen Fulton by decision to add the WBC interim lightweight title, then chose to stay at 130 and defend his crown instead of moving up. He holds a two-inch height advantage and three-inch reach advantage over Ford, fights orthodox, and owns a 50 percent knockout rate.

Ford, 27, from Camden, New Jersey, is 18-1-1 with 8 knockouts. He won the WBA featherweight title in March 2024, stopping Otabek Kholmatov in the final round after coming off the canvas with seven seconds left. He dropped the belt in his first defense on a disputed split decision to Nick Ball, regrouped, and moved up to 130. He has gone 3-0 at super featherweight since, all by decision, and is ranked No. 2 by the WBC at the weight.

The WBC title is the obvious prize, but the winner also steps into position for a unification fight with Emanuel Navarrete, who holds two major belts at 130. Navarrete has been one of the most active and decorated fighters in the division over the past several years. A showdown with the winner of Saturday's fight would be the biggest matchup super featherweight has to offer right now, and whoever comes out of Houston earns the right to make that call.

The physical advantages belong to the champion, the southpaw angles and output belong to the challenger, and neither man has been stopped as a professional. This one is likely going twelve rounds. Given what both fighters have been through to get here, that feels right.

Main card begins at 8:00 PM ET on DAZN.