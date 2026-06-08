Red Owl Boxing hits EL Paso Coliseum with a WBA championship boxing event on Friday, Aug. 7, live on DAZN

WBA CONTINENTAL AMERICAS BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MAIN EVENT: EMANUEL MORENO COLLIDES WITH GUILLERMO GUTIERREZ

ALSO IN ACTION: UNDEFEATED EL PASO TEEN SENSATION “POISON” IVY ENRIQUEZ AND UNBEATEN LAS CRUCES STAR ARIANA CARRASCO

TICKETS ON SALE AT TICKETMASTER.COM

Houston, Texas – June 8, 2026 – Red Owl Boxing today announced it will head to El Paso, Texas for its next live television event headlined by a World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas bantamweight (118 pounds) championship contest between undefeated, world-ranked Emanuel “El Trompo” Moreno (13-0, 3 KO’s) and Guillermo “GMO” Gutierrez (13-3, 1 KO), on Friday, Aug. 7.

The show’s main card will stream live on DAZN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT, and the preliminary bout card will stream live on Red Owl Boxing’s YouTube channel, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MT.

Tickets for the “Red Owl Boxing Presents Boxfest XIX” event at El Paso Coliseum are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Also in action on the main card will be undefeated El Paso teenage sensation “Poison” Ivy Enriquez (7-0, 2 KO’s) and unbeaten Las Cruces, N.M. star Ariana Carrasco (1-0, 1 KO), who will each face an opponent to be announced at a later date.

“From top to bottom, we are bringing a card of high-action fights with several different Red Owl stars and future champions to El Paso, a town with a rich history of great boxing,” said Greg Bloom, CEO of Red Owl Boxing.

Additional matchups for the Red Owl Boxing card will be announced at a later date.

Moreno, a 21-year-old budding star from Wichita Falls, Texas is ranked number 11 in the world by the WBA and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Francisco Pedroza Portillo on April 3.

The 27-year-old Gutierrez of San Antonio, Texas, was a 2017 Team USA member who achieved the number two ranking in the 114-pound division as an amateur.

Gutierrez will look to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss he suffered at the hands of Floyd Diaz on a Zuffa Boxing card on January 23.

The main event matchup will be contested with the vacant WBA title at stake, and will see Moreno, a high-volume puncher who comes straight forward toward his opponent, square off with an opponent who utilizes top notch footwork and head movement.

At just 19 years of age, Enriquez is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in boxing, winning each of her first five professional fights last year in the bantamweight division.

Enriquez was a decorated youth world champion and member of Team USA, who earned several national titles as an amateur.

Carrasco is a 22-year-old, 12-time U.S. national amateur champion and former international bronze medalist who fights at super welterweight (154 pounds).

A three-time member of Team USA, Carrasco will look for her second professional win after scoring a first-round knockout of Tennielle Young in Carrasco’s pro debut on March 14. ###

ABOUT RED OWL BOXING:Red Owl Boxing is a North America-based media and live event promotional company that is dedicated to providing the next generation of boxing champions with a platform and pathway to achieve greatness in the ring. Founded in 2021 by Canadian entrepreneur and longtime boxing enthusiast Gabriel Fanous, the company takes a holistic view of delivering world-class events by operating its own arena venues – one in Houston and the other in Brampton, Canada – dedicated solely to producing live events that offer best-in-class fan experiences, on a regular basis.