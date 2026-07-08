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BOXING · 1 hour ago

Andy Ruiz Jr. signs multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom

Michael Huezo

Host · Writer

Andy Ruiz Jr. is back with Matchroom.

The promotion announced Wednesday that the former unified heavyweight champion has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. Ruiz's return to the ring, live on DAZN, is expected to be confirmed later this week.

This will mark a reunion for Ruiz and the promoter who first put him in position to make history. Matchroom guided Ruiz to the biggest win of his career in June 2019, when he stopped Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden to become Mexico's first heavyweight world champion, capturing the WBA, WBO and IBF titles in the process.

Ruiz (35-2-1, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since August 2024, when he went the distance with Jarrell Miller to a majority draw in Los Angeles. Now 36, he is back in the gym with longtime trainer Manny Robles, the same coach who worked his corner against Joshua.

"I'm so happy and thankful for signing with Matchroom and taking another step forward to continue my mission and to become a two-time champion of the world for Mexico," Ruiz said in a statement.

Ruiz's father and manager, Andy Ruiz Sr., framed the move as a return to the partnership that delivered the biggest night of his son's career. Hearn, for his part, called a healthy and motivated Ruiz a difficult matchup for anyone currently in the heavyweight division.

No opponent or date has been announced, but Matchroom has indicated more details will come this week. For a heavyweight division that has been reshuffling all year, Ruiz's return adds another name capable of shaking things up.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 8 7:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-1.5

-108

O 8

CWS

CWS

+1.5

-108

U 8

Jul 8 7:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

-1.5

+106

O 8.5

MIN

MIN

+1.5

-124

U 8.5

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