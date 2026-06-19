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BOXING · 1 hour ago

Collazo abandons his title weight to keep Saturday's card alive

Michael Huezo

Host · Writer

Oscar Collazo isn't defending his titles Saturday night. He's not even fighting in his own division.

After visa problems took out both Joey Canoy and a proposed Mexican replacement, Luis Castillo, this week, late addition Neider Valdez Aguilar wasn't ranked highly enough for either the WBA or WBO to sanction a true 105-pound title fight. Rather than pull the plug on the entire card, promoters restructured the bout at flyweight, 112 pounds, two divisions above where Collazo has spent his entire reign as champion.

It's the first time since his third pro fight in 2021 that Collazo has stepped outside minimumweight. The WBO slapped its International flyweight title on the bout to give it some sanctioning weight, though that's a secondary belt, not a genuine world championship. The WBA didn't bother.

Both fighters weighed in comfortably under the 112-pound limit Friday, Collazo at 110.5, Valdez at 111.25.

The real motivation here isn't championship stakes. It's making sure a seven-fight card and its undercard fighters still get paid after a week of visa chaos nearly blew the whole thing up.

For Collazo, that means risking an unbeaten record against a bigger man in a weight class he's barely touched in his career, for a fight that, on paper, means nothing for his championship reign. Valdez, for his part, gets the look of a live underdog with a size advantage and nothing to lose.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 19 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAA

LAA

+1.5

+136

O 10

ATH

ATH

-1.5

-162

U 10

Jun 19 9:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+1.5

+142

O 8.5

AZ

AZ

-1.5

-168

U 8.5

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