‘Let all the house of Israel know,’ Rams RB Kyren Williams shares a message in offseason

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams shared a personal update regarding his spiritual growth on Wednesday, posting a highlighted Bible verse to his social media platform as he begins his offseason recovery.

An Instagram post, which featured a physical Study Bible opened to Acts 2:36, follows a high-usage 2025–2026 season in which Williams surpassed 1,500 yards and helped lead Los Angeles to the NFC Championship Game. Using a Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation, Williams highlighted a passage regarding the "house of Israel," marking the page with a hand-drawn blue star. The highlighted paragraph reads:

"Therefore let all the house of Israel know with certainty that God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Messiah.”

Kyren Williams, running back, Los Angeles Rams, posted on Wednesday:

"Let all the house of Israel know…"https://t.co/x0ooTTKjgj pic.twitter.com/oyy5wtMxNQ — MOHAMMAD ASIF ANSARI (@WriterMohammad) May 7, 2026

His faith is the engine of his community work, which led him to be a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

While many NFL athletes use the early months of the offseason to broadcast vacations or contract negotiations, Williams appears focused on a different form of restoration. The 25-year-old standout is known for his film-study habits, and this recent post suggests he applies the same meticulous attention to his theological studies.

Head coach Sean McVay shed light on how Williams uplifts everybody:

"He's got this authentic energy that's always been consistent with who he is,” said McVay. “It uplifts everybody. He's got a mental and a physical toughness that he plays with. He epitomizes what we're looking for in Rams."

Williams enters the remainder of the 2026 offseason as the foundational piece of the Rams' rushing attack.

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

In 2023, he was selected to the Pro Bowl, in 2024, the Rams rewarded him with a three-year contract extension, and in 2025, he was voted by his teammates to be a captain. Williams said:

"[Being named a captain] made more of an impact on my heart than probably the contract because to me that is the direct representation of who I am as a person every single day in the eyes of my teammates."

After he was named the Rams' 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Club winner, Williams reflected:

"I play football because that's what the Lord has blessed me to do, and that's what I'm going to continue to do,” said Williams. But my message and my purpose is bigger than just football. It's being able to impact and inspire and be around young kids and families."