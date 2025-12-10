John Cena’s Final WWE Match | Where to Watch, Time, Date & Card Details

What's Next for John Cena?

In boxing and pro wrestling, you can never really be too sure when a retirement sticks. Hell, Philip Rivers at the age of 44 is on the verge of a comeback with the Indianapolis Colts as we speak.

In the meantime and possibly in between time, Cena will remain with WWE as an ambassador. He's also got a full-fledged movie and TV career going strong. 2026 will see the release of a pair of new films in Coyote vs. Acme and Matchbox.

He called himself the "Greatest of All Time" during the heel portion of his Farewell Tour, and it's hard not to finally see him as exactly that when he waves goodbye - for now.