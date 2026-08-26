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General · 1 hour ago

The Sporting Tribune Today to join SportsGrid’s weekday lineup beginning Aug. 31

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

NEW YORK — The Sporting Tribune Today, a daily sports talk show featuring reporters and columnists from The Sporting Tribune, will premiere Monday, Aug. 31, on SportsGrid.

Hosted by Grant Mona and John Browner, the program will air weekdays at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. The show will feature news, analysis and interviews covering the biggest stories in sports, with an emphasis on teams and events throughout Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawai‘i.

The program will draw on The Sporting Tribune’s staff of credentialed journalists, with reporters contributing from games, practices, news conferences and major sporting events. In addition to daily commentary and conversations, the show will feature interviews with athletes, coaches and other newsmakers.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring The Sporting Tribune Today to SportsGrid and introduce our staff and our coverage to an even larger national audience,” said Arash Markazi, founder and CEO of The Sporting Tribune. “The Sporting Tribune was created to provide comprehensive, on-the-ground coverage of some of the biggest teams, athletes and events in sports, and this show gives our reporters another platform to share their reporting, insight and personalities every day. SportsGrid has built an exciting national sports platform, and we’re thrilled to be part of its daily lineup.”

The partnership will extend beyond the daily television and radio show. Stories, photos and columns produced by The Sporting Tribune will also be featured on SportsGrid’s website and app, expanding the publication’s reach across SportsGrid’s digital platforms.

The launch gives The Sporting Tribune a national television platform as it continues to expand its multimedia presence. The publication provides daily coverage of professional and college sports across Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawai‘i, including many of the country’s most recognizable franchises and marquee sporting events.

SportsGrid is available on connected television and free ad-supported streaming platforms, including DirecTV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Sling Freestream, Vizio WatchFree+ and Fubo.

SportsGrid TV is available on DIRECTV and MyFree DIRECTV (Channel 4105 HD), Samsung TV Plus (2362), Local Now (2024), Vizio WatchFree (640), LG Channels (469) and The Roku Channel (250), while viewers can search for “SportsGrid” on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Plex and Amazon Prime Video.

The Sporting Tribune Today will also air on SportsGrid Radio, the company’s syndicated audio network. SportsGrid Radio programming is distributed through Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, iHeartRadio and TuneIn, among other platforms.

undefined Game Odds
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Aug 27 7:00 PM
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+2.5

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-146

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NE

-2.5

-142

O 34.5

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+120

U 34.5

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