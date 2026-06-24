Visa, Evo forge for multi-year partnership ahead of Las Vegas event

Evolution Championship Series promised to make the 2026 Las Vegas version the “most expansive event experience yet.”

To make that happen, it will require a little bit of help.

Enter Visa.

Evo and Visa announced a multi-year partnership that allows the digital payment provider to host activations and sponsor events at Evo’s events, beginning Friday when the tournament makes its annual stop in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

"It's incredibly exciting to have the Visa brand join the fighting game community in our commitment to deliver unforgettable experiences at our Evo events,” said Stuart Saw, CEO of RTS, Evo’s owner-operator. “Our team will help bring Visa into our event in a way that feels natural and offers real value to our competitors and fans globally."

Visa will sponsor the Friday Night Showdown event, featuring popular streamers Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp and Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren in Street Fighter 6 on the main stage. The company will also host “Flash Tournaments” allowing fans and players to compete for prizes. Visa cardholders will also receive discounts on Evo merchandise onsite.

Visa joins Chipotle, AT&T, White Claw, and Airheads as some nonendemic sponsors, who will be featured at the event.

“It’s about adding to the show,” Saw said. “It’s these types of things where brands come in and they say ‘How can we make the fan experience something extra?’ It can really be additive to the show where you get those successful partnerships.”

Saw admitted that there have been times when RTS and Evo have said no to sponsors, deeming them not to be the right fit. He prefers the partners to be included in as close to organically as possible and not alienate fans with over-the-top marketing strategies.

“It’s about making sure you get those partners that really do fit,” Saw said. “It’s also got to be kind of pleasing, non-intrusive, and not cringy for it to go well.”

Sports media consultant and attorney Bobby Hacker, who spent 18 years as vice president of business and legal affairs at Fox Sports, said partnerships with brands outside the gaming space are critical to unlocking broader distribution for esports content.

"Who can afford it unless you have a sponsor that says, 'I believe in this, I want the public to get it?' Until that time happens, you're barking up a tree," Hacker said.

Without that mainstream sponsor commitment, Hacker said, networks have little incentive to pay licensing fees – keeping esports largely confined to platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

The brand deal, however, seems to mark a step forward toward building a foundation for esports. Visa, who had a smaller presence in 2017 by sponsoring European Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team SK Gaming, joins rival Mastercard (who sponsors Riot Games’ League of Legends and Valorant) and a slew of regional Asian banks, as payments brands in the space, providing another pillar of potential core sponsors.

This remains an indicator that large brands – primarily in the payment space – are watching and willing to invest in the gaming space, which Hacker notes sits on a different ledger from esports itself.

"Gaming has become one of the most powerful ways people connect, compete and build community around the world, and our partnership with Evo puts Visa at the center of that experience," said Visa chief marketing officer Frank Cooper III via press release. "Evo represents the passion, inclusivity and global reach that make gaming such a meaningful cultural force today.”

Evo’s willingness to partner with Visa is another example of an esports and gaming organization attempting to move beyond purely gaming-endemic sponsors – something Hacker said will be important for overall industry growth.

"As long as they stay inside of the silo, you're limiting your reach,” he said. “You're not going to find anybody outside of it."

More importantly, it allows RTS and other organizations to take risks and show proof of concept to other partners and sponsors.

“In esports you have to knock on a lot of doors to find the people who are willing to take that leap with you and go on a journey together,” Saw said. “When you find those right partners who see it as a journey, who see it as growth together, you’ll find that a lot of them stick around for a long time.”

Paul Delos Santos covers esports for The Sporting Tribune. He is also the founder of Inside Esports, a newsletter covering the Fighting Game Community and Riot Games ecosystem. Subscribe at insideesports.media.