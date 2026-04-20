WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Grades: Roman Reigns Reclaims the Throne in Epic Main Event

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

There was an electricity to this match before it even started. It felt like a true 50/50 split inside Allegiant Stadium.

Reigns and Punk opened the match trading headlocks, Irish whips, and shoulder checks before getting in each other’s face and laughing. The crowd ate it up.

Once both superstars started exchanging strikes, the crowd was split — half cheering, half booing. This was a match that had the entire fanbase divided.

Punk gained control at one point with a crossbody from the turnbuckle, followed by a running knee and a bulldog. When he went for the GTS, Reigns countered and launched him into the turnbuckle.

Reigns thought he had control and set up for a spear, roaring in the corner. But Punk, ever the veteran, caught him mid-moment with a running knee, then hit him again.

These two had familiarity, having faced each other in a triple threat with Seth Rollins on Night One last year.

Punk placed Reigns on the announcer's table and climbed to the top rope, but Reigns quickly recovered, rushed up, and knocked him off. Punk’s body dangled off the turnbuckle, and that’s when a more violent side of Reigns emerged. He hit Punk with two Superman Punches and then blasted him with the steel steps.

Reigns stayed on the attack, lifting Punk like in his Shield days and powerbombing him through the announcer's table.

He got cocky and nearly paid for it when he went for a spear in the ring, but Punk countered with a GTS. As the referee’s hand came down, Reigns kicked out at the last second.

Punk went for a second GTS, but Reigns reversed it into a spear, only for Punk to kick out just before three. Two incredibly close calls.

Reigns again got cocky, attempting to use the GTS himself, but Punk reversed it and landed a kick to the head for another near fall. Punk then shocked the crowd by hitting a Superman Punch of his own on Reigns for yet another near fall.

A disrespectful moment came when Punk grabbed the Ula Fala, put it on, and attempted a spear, but Reigns reversed it.

The two shared a tense stare-down before Punk removed his wrist tape and threw it at Reigns, distracting the referee. Punk dropped to his knees and delivered a low blow, then hit a GTS, but Reigns still kicked out at the last possible second.

Punk placed Reigns back on the announcer's table, climbed to the top rope, and launched himself with an elbow, crashing through the table. The moment was met with loud “This is awesome” chants.

Reigns responded with a spear. Both men lay there, gasping for air, before Reigns hit the ropes twice and delivered one final spear to pin Punk and become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Highlight of the match: Punk launching himself off the top rope onto Reigns through the announcers' table, sparking “This is awesome” chants.

Grade: A+

It felt only right that Roman Reigns reclaimed his place at the top of the WWE mountain. He is the Tribal Chief and the biggest star in WWE. Now, all eyes turn to what CM Punk will have to say on Monday Night Raw following the loss.