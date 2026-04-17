WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas: Where to stay, eat, and live like a WWE Superstar

There are big weekends in Vegas. And then there’s WrestleMania 42.

When WWE takes over the Strip, the city stops being a backdrop and becomes part of the show. Championship gold meets casino lights. Entrances feel larger than life. Nights stretch into mornings. And every dinner reservation, hotel check-in, and late-night detour starts to feel like it belongs on the card.

With Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and more set to perform, this isn’t just a wrestling event…it’s a full-scale takeover. Here’s how to build a weekend worthy of the main event.

WHERE TO STAY: Pick Your Persona

In Vegas, your hotel isn’t just a place to sleep; it’s your character arc. Choose wisely.

Caesars Palace — The Roman Reigns Experience

If you want to walk through a hotel like you own it, this is the move. Regal, commanding, and built for those who expect to be acknowledged, Caesars sets the tone immediately. Book a Palace Tower room for the best access and presence on the property.

Spend your afternoon at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis (reserve a cabana if you can swing it) and order a mezcal margarita while the sun does the work. Come evening, stroll the Forum Shops, stop by the sportsbook to check odds and absorb that main-event energy, then head out knowing you’re staying at the most iconic address on the Strip.

Best for: Groups who want to feel like they’ve arrived.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — The CM Punk Experience

Stylish, a little rebellious, and always buzzing: this is Punk energy made physical. Book a terrace room at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas overlooking the Bellagio fountains and you’ll understand immediately.

Start your evening at The Chandelier Bar (hit Level 1.5 for the legendary Verbena cocktail experience), fuel up at the hidden gem that is Secret Pizza, and reset on your balcony before round two.

Best for: Couples and solo travelers who want style over spectacle.

Wynn Las Vegas — The Jade Cargill Experience

Polished. Confident. Effortlessly powerful. Wynn Las Vegas offers the larger-than-life experience.

Begin your day with a full spa circuit (steam, sauna, cold plunge), then cap the evening with the Lake of Dreams show, an immersive, surreal outdoor production that legitimately feels like a WrestleMania entrance. Understated until it absolutely isn’t.

Best for: Travelers who want luxury without the chaos.

MGM Grand — The Brock Lesnar Experience

Built for people who make entrances and exits. If your weekend is action-packed with shows, fights, sportsbooks, clubs, MGM Grand keeps you in the thick of it all.

Best for: Large groups living on adrenaline.

Circa Resort & Casino (Downtown) — The Liv Morgan Experience

Unpredictable, high-energy, and impossible to ignore, Circa is Downtown’s crown jewel. Book a daybed at Stadium Swim, the only adults-only amphitheater pool in the world, and spend your afternoon watching live sports on the five-story screen with a frozen cocktail in hand. It’s the perfect decompression zone between events.

Best for: Anyone who wants an off-Strip experience that still delivers.

WHERE TO EAT: Championship-Level Dining

Vegas doesn’t do subtle…and neither should your reservations. Here are the spots worth fighting for a table.

Papi Steak — Your “Money in the Bank" Moment

This is the splurge dinner. Order the “Beefcase" Tomahawk Steak — yes, it arrives in a literal gold briefcase — and lean into every second of the theater. Add truffle fries, lobster mac & cheese, and either a spicy margarita or an espresso martini. Time it late, after a big show, when you have something to celebrate. Because here, you always will.

STK Steakhouse — Rhea Ripley Energy

High-energy, loud, and unapologetically dominant. Order the Dry-Aged Delmonico, Lil’ BRGs sliders, and jalapeño pickled shrimp cocktail. Stay through the DJ transition. STK shifts from dinner to full party without missing a beat, and that’s exactly the point.

Beauty & Essex — The Randy Orton “Outta Nowhere" Meal

You enter through a pawn shop. That’s all you need to know. Once inside, order the Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Dumplings, the Wagyu Steak Tartare Tacos, and a craft cocktail you’ve never heard of. Every element of this place is a reveal…very Orton, very earned.

Best Friend by Roy Choi — The Sami Zayn Experience

Fast, bold, chaotic in the best way. Pull up to the bar for quicker service, order the Short Rib Tacos, Spicy Pork, and Street Corn, and don’t overthink it. This is the meal you grab between events when you don’t have time to waste, and it somehow becomes a highlight anyway.

Catch Las Vegas — For the Big Entrance Dinner

Dress up. Show up. Order the Truffle Sashimi, share the Mushroom Spaghetti, and finish with the Hit Me Chocolate Cake. This is where the visual matters as much as the food–very Bella Twins, very intentional. Make a reservation. Don’t show up in sneakers.

Carbone — The Drew McIntyre Sit-Down

Old-school drama meets modern hype. Order the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, the Veal Parmesan, and let them do the tableside Caesar. This is not a rush-in, rush-out spot; it’s a slow burn. Take your time, soak it in, and leave feeling like you just closed the show.

THINGS TO DO: Fill the Gaps Between the Bell Rings

The shows are the main event. But Vegas fills the undercard better than anyone. And, WrestleMania weekend specifically rewards fans who plan beyond just the arena. Here’s how to build the rest of your days.

The WWE Weekend Slate — Build Your Schedule Around This First

Before you book a dinner or a pool party, lock in the full WWE schedule. Everything else fits around it.

WWE Fan Axxess — Don’t Skip This

If you’re making the trip out for WrestleMania, Fan Axxess is non-negotiable. It’s the official WWE fan festival that runs throughout the weekend. And, it’s legitimately one of the better fan experience events in professional sports. Meet current Superstars and legends in person, get autographs, take photos, and browse exclusive merchandise you won’t find anywhere else. There are live performances, interactive exhibits, and title belt photo ops that your camera roll will thank you for. Get there early and plan to spend a few hours. This is the kind of thing that turns a good trip into the one you talk about for years.

Best for: Every WWE fan making this trip, full stop.

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony — Friday Night

Dramatically underrated as a standalone event. The speeches run long, occasionally go sideways, and are sometimes the most emotionally memorable part of the whole weekend. Past inductees have included Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Trish Stratus. The class this year will be worth showing up for. The crowd is passionate, the room is electric, and it sets the tone for everything that follows. Don’t treat this as optional.

Best for: Longtime fans who want the full weekend experience.

NXT Stand & Deliver — Saturday Morning

NXT has been quietly putting on some of the best matches in WWE for years, and Stand & Deliver, their WrestleMania weekend special, consistently delivers. Ticket prices are lower than Mania itself, the crowd is hardcore and vocal, and the in-ring quality is exceptional. If you can get tickets, go. You’ll almost certainly see a match that ends up on year-end best-of lists.

Best for: Purists and anyone who wants their money’s worth before the main event.

The Official WrestleMania Superstore — Go Early

WWE sets up a massive temporary merchandise store at the Las Vegas Convention Center during WrestleMania weekend that goes well beyond what you’ll find at the arena or online. If you’re a collector or just want something to commemorate the trip, this is worth the visit. Think exclusive event shirts, city-specific gear, and limited-run items. Get there before Sunday. Things sell out, and they don’t restock.

Best for: Collectors, gift shoppers, and anyone who needs a new replica belt.

Don’t Skip the Full WWE Slate

SmackDown runs Friday. WrestleMania is Saturday and Sunday. Post-Mania Raw is Monday. Most people come for Mania and skip the rest, which is understandable, but also a mistake. SmackDown sets up storylines for the weekend in real time. Raw after WrestleMania is historically one of the most electric crowds of the year. Fans who’ve been holding it in all weekend finally just let everything go. If your schedule can handle it, stay through Monday. You’ll regret leaving early.

Beyond the Ring — When the Pyro Clears, the Spectacle Just Moves Venues

The Strip is a 24-hour main event that doesn’t go to a time-limit draw. Here’s how to fill every hour between bell rings.

When the pyro clears at Allegiant Stadium, the spectacle just moves venues. The Strip is a 24-hour main event that won’t go to a time-limit draw, so step outside the ropes and “finish your story" in the neon chaos of Vegas.

Hit a Day Pool Party — Pick Your Vibe

There’s no better way to decompress between shows than a few hours poolside with a drink in hand. But not every pool party is the same. And, on WrestleMania weekend, you want to pick the one that matches your energy.

Tao Beach at The Venetian is upscale without being stiff. Think cabanas, DJs that build slowly throughout the afternoon, and a crowd that’s dressed up but not overdressed. The vibe here is confident and controlled — Roman Reigns energy, if a pool party could have a character. It’s the move if your group wants to feel elevated without working too hard for it.

Ayu at Resorts World leans newer and louder. Resorts World is one of the freshest properties on the Strip and Ayu reflects that — bigger sound, bolder bookings, and a crowd that’s there to be seen. If Tao Beach is the main event, Ayu is the hot up-and-comer that might steal the show. Great choice if your group skews younger or just wants higher energy without committing to a nightclub.

Encore Beach Club at Wynn is widely considered the premier pool club on the Strip, and on a big weekend like this, it lives up to it. World-class DJ bookings, bottle service culture, and a production value that genuinely sets it apart. This is the WrestleMania main event of pool parties: spectacular, a little overwhelming in the best way, and worth every dollar if you’re going all in on the experience.

Book ahead for all three. WrestleMania weekend is not the time to show up and hope for walk-in availability.

Best for: Afternoon recovery that doesn’t actually feel like recovery.

Fremont Street — Ride the Zipline

Head Downtown for a completely different energy. The SlotZilla Zipline is exactly as ridiculous as it sounds. You fly the length of Fremont Street, over the crowd, with live music playing below. Pure ladder match energy. Bar-hop between the live music stages afterward, grab a frozen drink, and stay until things get unpredictable. They will.

Best for: Anyone with Penta or Dragon Lee energy who needs to burn it off.

Walk the Strip at Night — Treat It Like Your Entrance

Start at the Bellagio fountains and time it to a full show. Walk north through Caesars and into The Venetian, stop for a cocktail or late-night gelato along the way, and take your time. This is the Strip at its best — late at night, slightly surreal, with an ambient energy that Vegas manufactures better than anywhere else. Treat it the way you’d treat a slow entrance. Deliberate. No hurrying.

Go All-In on Nightlife

XS Nightclub at Wynn — Arrive early or reserve a table. The outdoor pool deck and indoor floor each carry their own vibe; move between them freely.

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars — Start on the rooftop terrace for skyline views, then head inside for the kinetic chandelier installation above the main room. Pure Seth Rollins theatrics. Absolutely worth it.

THE FINAL WORD

WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas isn’t just a trip. It’s a full production with a cast of thousands — and you’re one of them.

Every reservation is a setup. Every walk down the Strip is an entrance. Every meal is a moment worth remembering.

In this city, during this weekend, every fan gets a storyline.

The only question is: how are you going to play yours?

Attending WrestleMania 42? Tag us @SportingTrib and show us how your weekend played out. The best posts make the recap.