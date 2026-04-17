First Crush by Trish Stratus becomes ‘home base’ for WrestleMania weekend

LAS VEGAS – The biggest week in sports entertainment is back in Sin City, as hundreds of thousands of fans descend toward Allegiant Stadium to take in WrestleMania 42 and the surrounding festivities this week.

One of the most groundbreaking events of the week is a week-long pop-up at Mandalay Bay’s Flanker Bar being put on by legendary WWE Diva Trish Stratus, aptly named “First Crush”. It’s essentially a Stratusfaction themed takeover of the popular bar and restaurant located at the entrance of The Shoppes, featuring a special menu and an exhibition of artifacts that have been collected throughout Stratus’ career.

Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez got a special first-look at the “First Crush” experience on Monday before sitting down with Stratus, who gave us all the inside details on what’s going down this week in an exclusive thirty-minute long sitdown. Want a quick rundown? Here’s what’s on the schedule.

Thursday, April 16

Dish With Trish, 5-9 p.m.

Fans will be able to enjoy a special evening with Stratus herself, who will sit down with famed ring announcer Lilian Garcia for an exclusive fireside chat and Q&A session from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Friday, April 17

Stratusfaction Watch Party, 5-11 p.m.

WheezyBlonde hosts the hottest SmackDown Watch Party on the Strip this Friday night, which is sure to feature appearances from some special guests who are in town for all of the festivities. And like every Friday night in Las Vegas, you never know exactly when it’s going to end.

Saturday, April 18

Golden Era, 12 p.m.

Stratus will be joined by some of the most legendary and defining women in the history of professional wrestling, including Mickey James, Jazz and Lisa Maria Varon. If you ask Stratus, this is the one event this weekend fans of hers should go out of their way to try and attend.

“I’m so excited about this event,” Stratus said. “This era was the golden era. It really was a special time. These are the girls really that were in there every day, doing our stuff and trying to change the perception of women’s wrestling. When this came about I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I could just sit with my girls and have this chat?’

“I got Victoria. I got Jazz and Mickey James. It’s WrestleMania weekend. These are my greatest WrestleMania rivals, if you think about my matches, right? So we’re gonna sit down. I just feel like those gals haven’t got their flowers as much. I really want people to come to see them and hear the stories.”

Sunday, April 18

Ring The Belle Live

DS Shin, Paloma Starr and Lucci Vee are bringing the well-known Ring The Belle podcast to First Crush for a live-taping on Sunday, complete with a tribute to Trish and some more special guests.