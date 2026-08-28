When it comes to card gambling, the WSOP is the Olympics of Poker, and amidst the 2026 season, LegalUSPokerSites.com, a long-running info hub, has released a data-driven study that ranks thirty-five prominent Las Vegas hotels by their cleanliness. The research utilized aggregated reviews found throughout multiple well-known hospitality sites like Hotels.com, Booking.com, and TripAdvisor, and it also dives into Google Reviews, drawing from people’s personal experiences with Sin City’s famous lodging spots. It rates listed venues on a scale from zero to one hundred, its dirtiness index, with a higher score indicating worse hygiene.

Published several weeks into the 2026 WSOP season, this report supplies an excellent look into whether paying premium prices is an assurance of superior hotel room cleanliness in the World’s Entertainment Capital during poker summer. The answer LegalUSPokerSites’ examination provides is that it is not. The Cosmopolitan, a renowned Strip resort with more than three thousand rooms, charging a room average of around $435, found itself ranked as the sixth dirtiest hotel on the list, boasting a high complaint severity, and a dirtiness index of eighty-three, with reviews listing marijuana odor, blood-stained linens, and heavy dust buildup in rooms. That said, the most expensive establishment considered, the Encore at Wynn, with room prices averaging $559 per night, fared the best, with most guests noting immaculate rooms, and LUSPS giving it a score of 2.9.

As far as which hotel was flagged as the dirtiest, the Art Deco-stylized Flamingo earned this dishonor, with its customers frequently griping about its worn-out rooms, ones smelling of mold. The number of people who will now race to stay at the Flamingo, who have read LegalUSPokerSites’ study, is not likely to be high, as the resort was also the priciest venue of those that landed in the top five dirtiest rankings. Its rooms averaged a nightly stay price of $176, and the index point difference between the Flamingo and the Encore was a staggering 88.1.

In general, housekeeping reliability was quoted as the number one issue across hotels from all budget tiers in the report, with guests even at establishments labeled as luxury complaining about service problems, something expected to escalate as occupancy rates swell as the WSOP Main Event at the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas draws close at the start of August.

LegalUSPokerSites’ WSOP 2026 Coverage

LegalUSPokerSites.com is an online gambling resource website that focuses on delivering up-to-date information on poker legalization throughout the US. Aside from featuring regulatory guides on different states, it also offers tactical ones, tips suited for beginners and experts, industry news, and detailed digital poker room reviews.

Operated by Hyperdrive Promotions UAB, Legal US Poker Sites has compact and experienced teams led by Editor in Chief Jennifer Newell, who has been a respected sphere member and contributor to outlets like PokerStars and USA Today for over two decades. Other notable staff members at LUSPS include pro player David Lappin, retired tech entrepreneur Victoria Livschitz, Pot Limit Omaha specialist Dara O’Kearney, and veteran gambling journalist Philip Conneller.

The website is edited by Paul Seaton, who is a former editor of BLUFF Europe Magazine, and the media coverage of this year’s WSOP promises to be larger than ever. The platform’s hotel study is just the tip of it, as LUSPS has created a hub that covers the entire 2026 schedule, and has detailed satellite guides, recaps of WSOP events, and online sign-up walkthroughs. It even holds freeroll tournaments that give its readers a chance to build up their bankroll en route to major live events, including the $10,000 WSOP ME.

The content for the 2026 WSOP on LegalUSPokerSites.com also goes into bracelet winner updates, analysis of WSOP's expanded broadcast agreement with PokerGO and CBS Sports, and advisement on MSIGA states' shared online poker liquidity.

LUSPS iGaming specialist Charlon Muscat put together the site’s hotel report, and it includes the Rio Hotel & Casino, a WSOP property from 2005 to 2021, in its fourth spot, as a budget option with dated rooms, for those who want to experience the tables and lobbies where the likes of Phil Ivey, Daniel Negreanu, and Phil Hellmuth spent past summers.

The Relevance of LUSPS’ Study for WSOP Participants

Depending on the year, between two hundred thousand and two hundred and fifty thousand entries are noted across all bracelet WSOP events, with last year’s season recording 246,960. Naturally, the Main Event is the biggest player magnet, with around ten thousand people flocking to compete in it.

If one counts players, media, content creators, employees, railbirds, and so on who come to Vegas for WSOP-related activities during the summer, it is reasonable to estimate that the WSOP brings up to two hundred thousand people to Nevada’s capital. Of course, not all of these are exclusively here for the WSOP, but it is the main driving factor during the seasonal surge.

Hence, these individuals will be spread out throughout Las Vegas’ nearly two hundred hotels, of which the Strip is home to thirty-seven famous hotel resorts. By looking at the LUSPS study and considering its Hotel Dirtiness Index, visitors can better plan where to stay if their goal is getting adequate rest in satisfactory lodging so they can recover between events.

The study’s scores take out bias, and lean on aggregated data, showing that WSOP host hotels rank in the middle of the list, with Paris Las Vegas standing as the thirteenth dirtiest property of the thirty-five ranked, and the Horseshoe Las Vegas as the fourteenth, with the first averaging a room price of $272, and the latter one of $220.

The report should be very handy for individuals who prioritize cleanliness, as it can help them avoid paying for rooms that do not meet their hygiene standards, stopping them from wasting not only money but energy as well on dirty hotels. LegalUSPokerSites.com has no incentive, financial or otherwise, to favor certain casinos. Leaning on its property ratings can be a perfect filter for protecting one’s sleep, energy, and focus.