Golden Knights hoping to establish identity in Ducks series in Game Two

The Vegas Golden Knights won the day in Game One, but there is still plenty to work on for them as the series rolls along.

On Wednesday, the second round continues when the Golden Knights hope for a more even effort against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Two.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 6:30 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

Fortunate was a word that was thrown around often after Game One, with the Golden Knights surviving a furious Ducks attack to claim a 3-1 victory. Anaheim’s speed seemed to overwhelm the Golden Knights for portions of the game, but key performances from Carter Hart and the penalty killing units allowed Vegas to claim the first game of the series. In order to get back to the Western Conference Final, however, they will need to find answers for the speed and skill of the Ducks in short order.

Here is what the Golden Knights can look to do to take a 2-0 stranglehold on the series before it shifts to Southern California.

Stay opportunistic

Part of the reason why the Golden Knights were able to find success in the back half of the game was that they where able to identify flaws in the Ducks’ defensive structure and design plays to attack them.

Both goals against Lukas Dostal from Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev were done the exact same way: a perfectly timed pass to a teammate charging towards the opposite end of the crease. Anaheim’s going to be much more diligent and avoid puck watching this time around, so Vegas will have to continue searching for patterns that they can exploit to generate offense. If the Golden Knights can keep everything else under control, they can dictate the pace of the game and nullify the speed advantage of Anaheim.

Avoid the penalty box

As stellar as the penalty kill has been for Vegas this postseason, relying on it could end up getting them in trouble sooner or later.

Despite Anaheim firing at a 50 percent success rate on the power play against the Edmonton Oilers, the Golden Knights were successful all four times they went shorthanded in Game One. The Golden Knights have only allowed one power play goal in 20 opportunities this postseason, but the best way to preserve the penalty kill is to stay out of the penalty box as much as possible. Avoiding penalties will not only prevent Vegas from giving the Ducks free opportunities in the offensive zone, but give them the ability to roll all four lines and keep everyone fresh.

Make it decisive

Not even Game One in the series, and the Golden Knights and Ducks have found themselves embroiled in controversy.

Prior to the game-winning goal, the linesman made a call to wave off a potential icing for the Ducks, resulting in Jack Eichel winning the puck battle against Jackson LaCombe and setting the decisive play in motion. While there is plenty to be said about the entire situation, these types of judgment calls happen, and it is an unfortunate aspect of the game that such a call can decide an outcome. The Golden Knights will be hoping to create their own luck this time around, and a stronger effort in Game Two can create some separation between the two teams.