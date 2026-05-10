Reign end season in devastating double overtime loss to Firebirds

ONTARIO, CA. — Erik Portillo dropped to his knees, laid face first on the ice while his body spread out like a starfish after J.R. Avon’s game-winning double overtime goal ended the Ontario Reign’s 47 win, 99 points, record-breaking season – just like that.

In a do or die, Game 5 elimination game for the AHL Pacific Division semifinals, the Reign took a heartbreaking 3-2 double overtime loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Saturday night in Ontario.

Unfortunately tonight the Reign resembled their NHL club – the Los Angeles Kings – who also lost in the first round of playoffs, showing two sides of the same coin.

“It’s brutal, just brutal,” Ontario coach Andrew Lord said in postgame interviews. “(I’ve) been on the right side of these (playoff elimination games), been on the wrong side. It’s never fun when you’re on the other side but as far as the group, what a season. I’m just proud … I think the growth, to a player is exponential … Just most proud of the character within the room and the leadership and how well the guys got on and came to work every day. There’s just a great culture and (I) really enjoyed being a part of it.”

Since Ontario’s last home playoff game, the Reign traveled to Coachella Valley for Game 3 and 4 of the Pacific Division semifinals.

Ontario went 1-1 in the desert, winning 2-1 in Game 3 and losing 6-2 for Game 4, evening the series 2-2 and forcing a Game 5 back home at Toyota Arena.

Ontario came out in the opening period looking lackluster, almost as if they didn't know they were in an elimination game.

While Coachella Valley came out with high energy, uncomfortable defensive pressure and speed that the Reign just didn’t have.

Jani Nyman found the back of the net with help from Logan Morrison and Ty Nelson to give the Firebirds the 1-0 lead in the first period.

The Reign came out of intermission with a better energy surrounding them, at least in the beginning.

With assists from Nikita Alexandrov and Kenta Isogai, Jack Hughes scored Ontario’s first goal 2:43 into the second period.

But Oscar Fisker Mølgaard gave Coachella Valley the lead once again seven minutes after Hughes tied it up.

Ontario came into the final period down by one and although the crowd was still very much engaged and cheering their team on, you could sense a restlessness as the clock began to wind down.

But luckily for the fans, Andre Lee would come to the rescue and score the game-tying goal with assists from Jared Wright and Kenny Connors, sending this matchup into overtime.

Overtime in the playoffs has a few different rules than in the regular season. It consists of a 5-on-5 matchup for a full 20 minute period with 15 minute intermissions. Whoever scores first wins the game.

In the first overtime period, both teams put up at least 10 shots on goal, but no pucks would find the back of the net, leading to period two of overtime.

Avon’s game-winning goal came 1:47 into the second overtime period with assists from Tyson Jugnauth and Eduard Šalé, breaking the hearts of Ontario fans and players one by one.

"It's a tough day," Reign captain Joe Hicketts said. "Tough to lose in double overtime, but that's hockey. (It) kind of kicks you in the butt before it picks you back up."

Portillo saved 31 shots while Firebirds’ goalie Nikke Kokko had 34 saves.

Ontario went 0-for-3 on the power play and finished with 36 shots on goal.

When asked what word describes this team, Lord said:

“Together … A real togetherness, away from the rink, at the rink. It was definitely a brotherhood. It’s a team when you’re looking at it as a coach, you wish you were a little younger and still playing. It would be a team you want to be a part of for sure.”