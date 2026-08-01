Del Mar: Seismic Beauty goes for repeat in Grade 1 Hirsch

Del Mar is a special spot for so many in thoroughbred racing, a chip shot from the ocean and a home way from home for Southern California racing twice a year. And while photos of the paddock and backdrops dominate social media, it’s the racing that brings so many of us back year after year.

The Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch, run at 8 ½ furlongs over the dirt course, is a marquee race for older female horses. In California, it’s the first major opportunity for 3-year-old fillies to run against older company at the highest level (Bank Shot qualifies this year), and the year-end Eclipse Awards are affected by the race’s outcome each and every voting cycle.

The list of winners deserves mentioning: Zenyatta, Beholder, Shedaresthedevil, Azeri, Stellar Wind, and Blue Stripe are amongst a long list of quality victors. Baffert, Cox, Hollendorfer, Sadler, Shirreffs, Lukas, and Whittingham dot the list of winning trainers. It’s the Grade 1iest of Grade 1s.

Seismic Beauty, the post time favorite in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff, will make her 2nd appearance in 2026 today. She won this race last year, vaulting her into national conversations about the top female horse in the country. Alas, a poor showing in both the year-end Distaff and this year’s Santa Margarita, contested at the end of May at Santa Anita, have brought her perceptions back to earth. Should she win today, she’ll become just the 5th mare to win this race twice.

Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager. Last week, we cashed the late pick 3 for $882 on a $54 ticket – let’s run it back! If you’re wagering on Del Mar, be sure to check out our partner at AmWager, where they have a $50 deposit match for new customers.

Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch. 8.5 furlongs, dirt. F&M 3+up. $400,000.

1. Chasten. 4/1. Jockey: Florent Geroux. Trainer: Brad Cox.

Chasten will attempt to follow fellow Brad Cox trainee Shedaresthedevil as an east of the Rockies shipper to win the Hirsch. She’s a developing 4-year-old, winning on debut in the fall of her 2-year-old campaign before a winless 2025. Connections gave her a lot of time off, and she has responded with 4 good efforts this year. Her highest level wins came in listed stakes, so a jump into this company is a steep climb. She’s already won at 3 different tracks this year, so leave her out of your tickets at your own peril.

2. Hey Jessie. 20/1. Jockey: Antonio Fresu. Trainer: Sean McCarthy.

The first of a trio of Cal-breds, Hey Jessie has spent a vast majority of her career on the turf. Her one attempt on dirt came in the 2024 Soviet Problem Stakes, a 1 mile dirt race at Los Alamitos. I think she’s up against it as far as a win, but she’s more than capable of spicing up a trifecta play.

3. Om N Joy. 6/1. Jockey: Kent Desormeaux. Trainer: Aggie Ordonez.

The 2nd Cal-bred is Om N Joy, whose wins in the Grade 3 Torrey Pines and Grade 2 Santa Margarita have moved her into rare company. She fits well in this company, as a pair of her competitors are likely to vie for the lead, creating a solid pace to close into. A must-include in multi-race wagers, and exactas.

4. Bank Shot. 20/1. Jockey: Adrian Escobedo. Trainer: Ryan Hanson.

Bank Shot has a single win to her record, coming in maiden company in January at Santa Anita. Trainer Ryan Hanson clearly thinks she’s a class horse: she’s run 3 consecutive races in graded company. I think this is a little too much too early; there is a good chance she’s amongst the favorites in this race next year.

5. Majestic Oops. 9/2. Jockey: Joel Rosario. Trainer: Phil D’Amato.

A new arrival to the D’Amato barn, Majestic Oops will make her 38th career start today. Her most recent effort in the Grade 2 Shawnee came against the top of the division: she finished a good 3rd to both Splendora and Immersive. A similar run should land her in the money, and give her a great shot at winning. Her record over dirt on dry days is impressive: 22 starts, with 17 of those ending in the trifecta. I’ll put her on top here.

6. Simply Joking. 5/1. Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo. Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

Since moving to the McCarthy barn, Simply Joking has had mixed results. There’s no cosnfing the excellence of her win in this year’s Grade 3 Santa Maria, in which she grabbed the lead early and never looked back. That was over a similar distance at Santa Anita in April, and she ran a respectable 2nd behind Om N Joy last out. I think the time off will serve her well, but I have her getting nipped in the stretch in this one. She’s a logical include in exotics.

7. A Thousand Miles. 30/1. Jockey: Edgar Payeras. Trainer: Vann Belvoir.

Trainer Vann Belvoir will send a Thousand Miles to the starting gate today. Her last win on dirt was in the 2025 Zia Park Oaks, and her connections have largely moved her to the turf. She’s 0-for-5 this year, and I expect her to be 0-for-6 tonight.

8. Seismic Beauty. 5/2. Jockey: Juan Hernandez. Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Seismic Beauty is the Grade 1 winner in the field, gaining that honor in this race last year. Trainer Bob Baffert has combined with jockey Juan Hernandez to win the previous 3 runnings. Everything about the stats say she’ll be competitive here, and it would be no surprise if she wins. I’ll play against today, as I think there’s legitimate data she peaked last year.

9. Eunomia. 5/1. Jockey: Micha Husbands. Trainer: Saffie Joseph, Jr.

Eunomia was the other winner of the Sandy Bottom at Colonial this year, the other being Chasten. Trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. is no rookie at sending horses west for graded stakes; Eunomia certainly fits that bill. I think her best chance to win a stakes at this level came in the Doubledogdare in April at Keeneland; it’ll take something we haven’t seen from her to win in this company.

The Sporting Tribune Wager:

Race 9, $3 Late Pick 3 ($81): 5,8,12 / 1,3,5 / 1,2,10. Good Luck!