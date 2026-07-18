Journalism Returns to Del Mar in San Diego Handicap

In 2025, the horse racing world told us the champion was a horse named Sovereignty, winner of the Kentucky Derby, Belmont, and Travers Stakes. There’s little arguing against his resume: 6 total starts as a 3-year-old, with 5 wins. Those wins in the biggest spots are worthy of adulation.

But 2025 – and Sovereignty’s accomplishments – mean far less if a colt named Journalism isn’t in the same class. Unlike Sovereignty, Journalism’s connections ran in all 3 legs of the Triple Crown, finishing 2nd twice to Sovereignty. Journalism’s win in the Preakness is the most memorable stretch run of the year, with his Haskell stretch run – and win – a close second.

But there’s no arguing Journalism’s importance to last year’s racing. He won a trio of Grade 1 races, with a good 2nd in the Pacific Classic; his 4th place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic was the cap to a great year. Journalism did the heavy lifting last year – but is yet to break through in 2026.

He’ll catch an easier field at Del Mar today, as he tries to win the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap, a mile and 1/16 race over the dirt course. There is a slight twist to his recent efforts, as the jockey who rode him in those memorable Preakness and Haskell stretch runs – Umberto Rispoli – gets the mount back today.

Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager. If you’re wagering in Southern California, be sure to check out AmWager! They are live in California, and have a sign up bonus for new customers.

Grade 2 San Diego Handicap. 1 1/16M, dirt. 3+up. $300,000.

1. Mc Vay. 15/1. Jockey: Hector Berrios. Trainer: Peter Eurton.

Horse racing is a tough game, and Mc Vay is a solid example of this fact: a $1.25M purchase, he’s earned $178,000 in 14 career starts. He has two wins, one as a maiden and one against winners. He’s the least likely winner of this group.

2. Mirahmadi. 6/1. Jockey: Juan Hernandez. Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Mirahmadi is named for Frank, the race caller at both Santa Anita and Saratoga. The last time we saw him was in the 2025 rendition of this race; he did the heavy lifting in that one, eventually giving way to a much better Nysos. Should he repeat that performance, he’s very likely to pick off another good check. Include him 2nd in your handicapping: 8 lifetime runs at Del Mar, and his 4 best finishes are all seconds.

3. Shea Brennan. 12/1. Jockey: Armando Ayuso. Trainer: Phil D’Amato.

Shea Brennan is the Cal-bred in the race, a homebred for owner Nick Alexander. He’s won multiple state-bred stakes races, with his top performances coming over two turns on dirt. His front-running win in the Bertrando last out at Los Alamitos showed a horse capable of being great in a higher-level route race; this is probably out of reach, but don’t be surprised if he inherits the lead in this company. At 12/1 and with his front-running style, he may be one to include in your exactas.

4. Iron Man Cal. 10/1. Jockey: Antonio Fresu. Trainer: Phil D’Amato.

Iron Man Cal is a head bob away from having a completely different career: his near-miss in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf in 2024 nearly made him 2-year-old champ. Trainer Phil D’Amato has decided to try the dirt with him, moving into extremely competitive company for his first try on the brown stuff. He’s run very well at a mile his last two races; it’ll be fascinating to watch him switch surfaces. I’ll play against today, but I’m fascinated by this move, as his works on dirt seem to show a capable runner.

5. Journalism. 1/1. Jockey: Umberto Rispoli. Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

Looking to break through in 2026, Journalism draws the 5 hole. His connections tried him in the prestigious Met Mile at Saratoga last out, where he was dominated by the superior Nysos. He’s the current class of this field, but he’ll have to find a gear he simply hasn’t had in recent efforts. The good news for Journalism: should he regress, he’ll still be the most likely winner on Saturday.

6. Full Serrano. 7/2. Jockey: Joel Rosario. Trainer: John Sadler.

We haven’t seen Full Serrano’s best in some time, his last win coming over this track in an optional claimer last September. I think he’s a true miler, so getting back to 8.5 furlongs is likely going to suit him well. He’s also a horse for course: he’s won 3 times at Del Mar, including the Breeders’ Cup dirt mile in 2024. This race is in fact a win-and-in for the BC dirt mile; perhaps he’ll punch his ticket to Keeneland here.

7. The Goat. 6/1. Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo. Trainer: John Sadler.

The wildcard in this group alongside Iron Man Cal is The Goat, a Chilean-bred who won 3 Grade 1 races in Chile before moving to the USA. His first start was in the Grade 3 Triple Bend, a 7 furlong sprint at Santa Anita. He was part of the early pace before fading; to me, it was a prep race for this spot. I love the booking of Emisael Jaramillo, and have this one as my live longshot.

The Sporting Tribune Play:

$1 Pick 3, Starts Race 7 ($18): 4,6,8 / 5,6 / 1,6,8. Good Luck!