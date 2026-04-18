Santa Anita Saturday: King of Gosford returns in American Stakes

After a week off, racing returns to Santa Anita. Saturday’s card is a loaded one: lots of bigger fields, and a pair of salty stakes races.

The Grade 3 American Stakes will go off as race 7, a mile route on the turf. It’s almost certainly the most contested distance and surface of any type of race at Santa Anita, and the field this year offers a lot of quality.

King of Gosford, winner of the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile, makes his 2026 debut in this race. Two years ago, Johannes used this race as the starting point of a career year: he won 5 of his 6 starts that year, all of them in graded stakes; his only loss was a very good 2nd place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Can King of Gosford kick off that kind of campaign here? Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager.

Grade 3 American Stakes. 1 Mile, turf. 4+up. $100,000.

1. Twirling Point. 15/1. Jockey: Ricardo Gonzalez. Trainer: Blaine Wright.

The longest shot on the board, Twirling Point isn’t without his chances. He’s been willing to be on the front in the past, and given his post position, jockey Ricky Gonzalez will have a decision to make: rush out, or try to pounce late. Simply: he’s not capable of the kind of late kick others in this race have, so he’ll have to go; I don’t think he’s capable in this company of either tactic.

Comment: toss.

2. Sumter. 5/2. Jockey: Mike Smith. Trainer: Richard Mandella.

Trainer Richard Mandella has asked Sumter to do a lot of different things in his career, a mix of flat route race, flat sprints, and sprints down the hill. To his credit, he’s been in the money in 12 of his 16 starts at Santa Anita, regardless of distance. He won the Lure last year easily – but that was against significantly lesser company. He stepped up against better company next out in the Grade 2 Seabiscuit Handicap, finishing up the track. His only wins over a flat mile have come against listed company; we’ll toss on class grounds.

Comment: reluctant toss.

3. King of Gosford. 7/2. Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo. Trainer: Phil D’Amato.

The most decorated of the runners in this field, King of Gosford won the Grade 1 Shoemaker mile last year. He won the Grade 2 Mathis Mile the December previous, to put a wrap on a productive – yet long – 3-year-old campaign. He only made 3 starts last year, but is looking like he is ready for a breakout 5-year-old campaign. We’re always looking for the next great miler out west – could he be it? He’s 3-for-6 lifetime at the distance, and has won 5-of-7 starts at Santa Anita. Horse for course? Of course.

Comment: most likely winner.

4. Captain Choochies. 10/1. Jockey: Florent Geroux. Trainer: George Papaprodromou.

Captain Choochies is the other double-digit longshot in the race, and he likewise isn’t without a case. Once in a while, the light simply goes on for a competitor, and he is a clear example: he began his career 0-for-15 before his current run of 6 (!) consecutive wins. At this point in his development, graded stakes company is a logical next step; trainer George Papaprodormou will have to change his personal luck if he’s to win here: he’s 2-for-32 with his most recent graded stakes starters.

Comment: toss.

5. Almendares. 2/1. Jockey: Antonio Fresu. Trainer: Phil D’Amato.

I have Almendares 2nd in my handicapping, a horse who’s always there but rarely wins. He recently tried tougher competition both in Florida and here, finishing good 3rds in both the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf and Kilroe Mile. He put in a quicker-than-usual work the other day, as it appears trainer Phil D’Amato is trying to have him closer to the pace for his final run. Can he get there? Yes. Will he? Recency says no.

Comment: can win.

6. Seal Team. 5/1. Jockey: Hector Berrios. Trainer: Richard Mandella.

Seal Team hasn’t won a race since November of 2023, and it would be easy to write him off in this spot. His two most recent races, however, have shown a competitive runner in good form; he’ll be 2nd off the bench in this one. He’s never won at a mile, and he’ll have to pick out a trip to do it. The good news: Jockey Hector Berrios picks up the mount again, and should have him in prime position in the stretch.

Comment: can win.

7. Genius Jimmy. 8/1. Jockey: Juan Hernandez. Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

I love the booking of Juan Hernandez for Genius Jimmy, who is going to need all the help he can get in this spot. He’s back where he belongs: after a series of races in Kentucky, he’s back in Southern California on a circuit that suits him considerably better. He’s 2-for-9 at the distance – all considerably lower level races than this – so we’ll toss to skinny our tickets.

Comment: toss.

The Sporting Tribune Wager:

$3 All Turf Pick 3, Starts Race 7 ($36): 3 / 2,3,6,7 / 4,9,10. Good Luck!