Pulisic ruled out against Australia as USMNT takes cautious approach

SEATTLE — The United States men’s national team will be without its biggest star Friday night against Australia at Lumen Field as Christian Pulisic continues to recover from a lingering calf injury.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed before kickoff that Pulisic was unavailable for the Americans’ second Group D match of the FIFA World Cup, opting for caution despite encouraging progress in the midfielder’s recovery.

“Christian is not available. The evolution is really well,” Pochettino told Fox Sports before the match. “Today, he was training in the morning in the camp and I’ve seen the feelings are good. I hope as soon as possible he can be ready to be selected again and to be part of the team.”

Pulisic, 27, was substituted at halftime of the United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay in its tournament opener at SoFi Stadium last week. The move was described as precautionary, but the injury has remained a concern throughout the week.

The AC Milan standout spent much of the buildup to the Australia match participating in modified training sessions away from the main group. Pochettino said Thursday that Pulisic had been “evolving” and was “much better” than he was immediately after the Paraguay match, leaving open the possibility that he could feature against Australia.

Instead, the U.S. coaching staff elected not to risk aggravating the injury with two group-stage matches still remaining.

“A little bit sad because he wanted to stay, wanted to participate today,” Pochettino said. “Now, we need to be focused on our team and the players that are going to play. We have ahead a very important game and Australia is going to be really tough.”

Pulisic’s absence prompted the only change to the American starting lineup. Forward Ricardo Pepi was inserted into the XI, likely partnering Folarin Balogun in attack and giving the United States a more aggressive shape than the one it used against Paraguay.

Pepi’s inclusion is a significant opportunity for the PSV Eindhoven striker, who has emerged as one of the program’s top young attacking options. Balogun, meanwhile, will again be counted on to lead the line after helping spark the Americans’ convincing opening victory.

The stakes are high in Seattle. With both teams entering the match in strong position within Group D, the winner will become the overwhelming favorite to finish atop the group. Securing first place would likely provide a more favorable path through the knockout rounds as the United States seeks its deepest World Cup run in more than two decades.

The Americans will conclude group play Thursday against Turkey at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where Pulisic and the U.S. hope to have their captain available once again.

For now, however, the focus remains on protecting one of the team’s most important players while ensuring the United States remains on track for advancement in its home World Cup.