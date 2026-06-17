Mauricio Pochettino drills American mindset ahead of World Cup clash with Australia

IRVINE, Calif. – In developing the identity of the United States men’s national team, there have been several inflection points for head coach Mauricio Pochettino with two of the most fiery–and potentially most integral–moments reflected in the USMNT’s first two group stage opponents of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Firstly, there was Paraguay, whom the U.S. faced in a firework-factory friendly last November. Pochettino’s group showed off its aggressive never-back-down persona until the match exploded with a benches-clearing fracas in stoppage time.

The Americans got the better of Paraguay that night, 2-1, and may just have had that in the back of their mind as they steamrolled La Albirroja, 4-1, in the World Cup opener last Friday.

But that’s not just a switch you flip, and for the United States, it’s a mentality that has been developed by Pochettino since taking over in September 2024.

“That we're American. We don't take shit,” midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said. “I think that's something he really put in. Even though he's Argentinian, he has that mindset of, look, this is what we do. This is who we are, and this is what America's about. Even from an outside perspective, he showed us Americans what we're about. He really drills that into us, and I think that's something that's helped us this last cycle."

As the USMNT turns the page to the next step of the group stage–a surprising top-of-the-group battle with Australia this Friday in Seattle at noon Pacfic–it recalls a turning point in fostering that mentality one month prior to their friendly dust-up against Paraguay.

The United States hosted Australia in Colorado in October 2025 in the second game of a two-game international window. The USMNT had played to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador four days earlier and found itself down early against the Socceroos.

Haji Wright tied the match going into halftime, but the defensively minded Aussies were making it tough on the Americans with a physical edge, even taking out Christian Pulisic with an injury. That wore thin on Pochettino going into the break.

“They were laying in tough challenges, and we had to match the intensity,” Wright recalled on Monday. “I remember going into halftime. The coach wasn’t too happy with letting them punch us in a way without punching back.”

In a move of full transparency, that interaction was captured on camera by U.S. Soccer for their YouTube series and HBO documentary. Pochettino was animated in imploring his men to raise their level.

“They come and they fight. When are we going to fix that?” Pochettino said. “Match their intensity… It was dead. Dead, the team. It was dead.”

(Pochettino's halftime address begins at 13:05 in the U.S. Soccer video below)

The United States did storm back to win that night on a second strike from Wright, and the Americans ultimately collected more fouls than the Aussies. The aggressiveness was there in the final 45 minutes, and that has carried through into this World Cup.

“That game in Colorado was fun. It was our first experience with Australia,” forward Tim Weah said. “We were kind of just feeling them out, feeling how aggressive they were. I think from that game in Colorado, we’ve changed a lot. We’ve got a bit more aggressive. It’s going to be a wonderful clash.”

Australia’s style won’t surprise the USMNT in this go-around, especially after the Socceroos upset Turkiye in their Group D opener on Saturday in Vancouver. Turkiye had been considered a co-favorite in the group because of their skilled attack, but the Aussies’ defensive structure limited the Turks to change the pathway in the group.

“Looking at the game, defensively they were really, really sound,” midfielder Tyler Adams said of Australia. “They didn’t give up a ton of chances. Winning duels. Combative, like I said. I wasn’t in the game they played in the friendly, but it was a really combative game in that friendly as well. I think we know a little bit of what to expect, but we need to be prepared as well.”

Beyond the result of a friendly, Australia might have their own bone to pick with the United States, as well, even if its no fault of the national team players themselves.

Since the World Cup draw last December, there was some sigh of relief or even celebration to have Australia fall into the United States’ group. That’s no knock on Australia, either. It was simply the lowest ranked country in their selection pot, meaning the USMNT avoided Top-15 teams in the world like Croatia, Columbia or Morocco.

Beyond the relief, there was some U.S. commentary that went as far as to call the Socceroos a “lay-up,” and that in particular is what set some Aussies off.

However, that’s not an opinion shared by the United States men’s national team, particularly after their opening result.

“I don’t think any commentary helps anybody, and no, it’s not going to be a lay-up,” Adams said. “If anything, it’s going to be one of the most difficult games that we play. We saw a team go out against Tükiye and competed at a very very high level. They’re combative. They’re smart. Tactically they were unbelievably sound.”

For what its worth, it seems like the Australian players are over the talking points as well, and while both sides have been and will be asked for their comments on it leading up to the crucial clash on Friday, the discussion hasn’t seemed to pierce the locker room walls.

“We’re honestly not even focused on the outside noise,” Weah said. “I think one thing in football, one of the most important things is to respect your opponent. All the talk is just nonsense to me. When you look at the Australian team, they’re a young team that has a lot of fight, a lot of grit and a lot of hunger, just like us. We respect them in the same way that we’d respect any other opponent.”

Ultimately, Australia and the United States have far more in common with each other–on and off the pitch, in sport and in history–than not.

The main difference between the USMNT and Socceroos is a stylistic one–aggressive press vs. hard-nosed defense–but both are quite keen to stand their ground.

“They’re a lot like us, actually, where they’re not going to back down from anybody,” Wright said. “I think we’ll respect that in the game coming, but I don’t think we’ll back down to them, obviously.”

Christian Pulisic Injury Update

Just as he did in training on Monday, USMNT star forward Christian Pulisic was on a modified training plan as the team nurses a calf injury. Pulisic is officially labelled day-to-day by U.S. Soccer after being subbed off at halftime against Paraguay.

Pulisic's training has consisted of "individual work" with mostly stretches and exercises on a far field viewed during the 30-minute media period to open practice on Monday and a gym workout during the 15-minute media period on Tuesday.

Pochettino said on Monday that Pulisic is "good," and Adams preached calm, as he said his teammate would be ready.