Spain stunned by World Cup debutants Cape Verde in scoreless draw

ATLANTA — European champions Spain were held to a surprising 0-0 draw by World Cup newcomers Cape Verde on Monday, as the African nation earned a historic point in its first-ever FIFA World Cup match and delivered one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far.

Spain entered the Group H opener at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as one of the favorites to win the World Cup after capturing the UEFA European Championship in 2024 and arriving in the United States with one of the deepest squads in international football. Instead, Luis de la Fuente's side left frustrated after failing to break down a disciplined Cape Verde defense led by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha.

The Spanish dominated possession from the opening whistle and created the better chances throughout the afternoon, but Cape Verde's resilience continually denied them a breakthrough.

Ferran Torres came closest during the first half when he rattled the crossbar from close range. The Barcelona forward was later denied by a sharp reaction save from the 40-year-old Vozinha, who also tipped away a glancing header from Aymeric Laporte to preserve the deadlock.

Cape Verde, known as the Blue Sharks, showed little sign of being overwhelmed by the occasion despite playing in the country's first World Cup match. The island nation qualified for the tournament for the first time in its history and arrived determined to prove it belonged on soccer's biggest stage. Prior to the match, manager Bubista said his team wanted not only to represent the country but also to compete against the world's elite.

Spain's attacking options received a boost in the second half with the introduction of teenage star Lamine Yamal, who had not played since April because of a hamstring injury suffered during the closing weeks of Barcelona's league title campaign. De la Fuente had opted to start the 18-year-old on the bench, but with the match still scoreless, Yamal entered with about 20 minutes remaining.

The winger immediately added urgency and creativity to Spain's attack, but Cape Verde continued to defend with organization and determination. Vozinha produced several more key interventions as Spain's pressure intensified in the closing stages.

When the final whistle sounded, Cape Verde's players celebrated as if they had won, having secured a result few expected against a team ranked among the world's best and considered a leading contender for the title. Spain finished with a commanding share of possession and numerous scoring opportunities but could not find a way through.

The draw leaves Group H wide open heading into the second round of matches. Spain will now face increased pressure in upcoming games against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, while Cape Verde can take confidence from a historic debut that announced its arrival on the world stage.

For Cape Verde, the point represented far more than a result. It was a landmark moment for a nation making its first appearance at the World Cup, and one that will be remembered regardless of what follows in the group stage.