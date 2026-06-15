Ayari’s double powers Sweden to dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia in World Cup opener

MONTERREY, Mexico — Sweden announced itself as a serious contender in Group F of the FIFA World Cup with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia on Sunday, led by a two-goal performance from Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari and a standout display from star striker Alexander Isak.

Sweden's five goals marked its highest scoring output in a World Cup match since 1938 and moved Graham Potter's side to the top of Group F after Japan and the Netherlands played to a 2-2 draw earlier in the day.

Tunisia entered the tournament with one of the most impressive defensive records in World Cup qualifying, having advanced without conceding a goal. But Sweden quickly exposed cracks in that reputation and never looked back.

The breakthrough came in the seventh minute when Tunisia failed to deal with a long ball over the top. Goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh denied an initial effort, but the rebound fell to Ayari, who blasted a shot from outside the penalty area into the net. The goal carried added significance for the 22-year-old, whose father is Tunisian. Ayari ultimately chose to represent Sweden, the country of his birth, and reportedly refrained from celebrating his opening goal out of respect for his family ties.

Tunisia briefly threatened through Elias Saad, but Sweden doubled its advantage in the 30th minute. A swift counterattack released Isak down the left flank, and the Liverpool forward cut inside before curling a finish into the far corner for a 2-0 lead.

The Tunisians found a lifeline just before halftime when Omar Rekik headed home a cross from Hannibal Mejbri to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Any hopes of a comeback disappeared shortly before the hour mark.

Isak pounced on a costly mistake by Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri outside the box and quickly squared the ball to Viktor Gyökeres, who finished calmly to restore Sweden's two-goal cushion.

Sweden continued to pile on the pressure. Substitute Mattias Svanberg appeared to be offside when he scored moments after entering the match, but a VAR review determined a slight touch from Isak had played him onside, allowing the goal to stand.

Ayari then put the finishing touches on a memorable night in stoppage time, striking from distance after another loose ball fell kindly outside the area to complete his brace and Sweden's emphatic 5-1 triumph.

The performance highlighted the growing chemistry between Isak and Gyökeres, a partnership that overwhelmed Tunisia's defense throughout the evening. Sweden repeatedly exploited turnovers and defensive lapses, turning what was expected to be a competitive Group F clash into a one-sided affair.

For Tunisia, the defeat was a sobering start to the tournament and continued a worrying trend after a heavy pre-World Cup loss to Belgium. The North Africans now face an uphill battle to advance from a group that also includes Japan and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Sweden leaves Monterrey with confidence, momentum and an early grip on first place in Group F after one of the most impressive opening performances of the tournament.