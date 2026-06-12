TST Best Bets: June 12, 2026

The United States’ much-anticipated World Cup campaign on its home soil starts tonight, as the USMNT takes on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

With a challenging group awaiting both Group D teams, the USMNT are slight favorites over Paraguay at +114.

Paraguay is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2010, and eager to prove they are not simply happy to be here against the hosting Americans.

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First Pick: United States vs. Paraguay – Under 2 goals

Rundown: With excitement building across the country as fans rally behind the home team in the United States’ first World Cup since 1994, do not expect a high-scoring affair to kick off America’s run.

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro plays a very defensive style of game, which should be Paraguay’s calling card throughout Group D play.

In 2022, the U.S did not score more than one goal in any of their World Cup matches.

While there is significantly more reason for optimism surrounding this year’s USMNT, all eyes will be on star midfielder Christian Pulisic in the World Cup opener after he recently snapped a 16-game scoring drought.

Second Pick: USMNT ML (+114) over Paraguay

Rundown: The more talented team with home-field advantage, the USMNT is set up perfectly to get off to a good start to its World Cup campaign.

While America’s biggest weak point has been its center defense, the matchup with Paraguay is not particularly unfavorable for the U.S.

Dating back to 2016, Paraguay has lost each of its last three matchups against the U.S., and after missing the past three World Cups, opening its return to the tournament with an upset of the host nation feels like too difficult a task.