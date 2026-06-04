FIFA unveils fan-centric pre-match ceremony for 2026 World Cup

LOS ANGELES — FIFA is reimagining one of the most iconic moments in sports as it unveiled a new fan-focused pre-match ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will place every player and every fan at the center of the spectacle.

The redesigned ceremony, announced Thursday by FIFA, will debut at next summer's tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico and feature a 360-degree presentation designed to immerse supporters throughout the stadium regardless of where they are seated.

The most significant change will come during the national anthems, when all players selected to a matchday squad — including substitutes — will stand together around the center circle rather than only the starting lineup. FIFA officials believe the new format will create a more inclusive and emotional moment while highlighting the importance of every player representing their country on soccer's biggest stage.

"As the FIFA World Cup grows, we continue to innovate the way the game is experienced," said Gianni Infantino. "Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone in the stadium. The FIFA World Cup is about every player and every fan, and this new pre-match ceremony reflects that."

The changes are part of FIFA's effort to enhance the matchday atmosphere for the expanded 48-team tournament, which will be the largest World Cup in history. The competition will be played across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 through July 19, 2026.

Under the new format, players will enter the field through dedicated arches positioned closest to their team tunnel and will be accompanied by youth program escorts. The field will be transformed with oversized country flag banners, a large center-circle banner, handheld national flags and FIFA branding designed to create a visually striking presentation from every angle inside the stadium.

FIFA said the ceremony was developed with fan feedback in mind and will be choreographed to music from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. The governing body hopes the experience will create a stronger emotional connection between supporters and players before kickoff.

After the national anthems, traditional pre-match customs will remain intact. Starting lineups will assemble for team photos, players will exchange handshakes, and team captains will meet for the ceremonial coin toss before play begins.

The ceremony is also expected to evolve as the tournament progresses. FIFA announced that selected matches later in the competition could include enhanced visual effects such as colored smoke and pyrotechnics to further elevate the atmosphere.

Several of FIFA's commercial partners, including adidas, The Coca-Cola Company, Kia, Mengniu Dairy, Qatar Airways and Quaker, will also be integrated into portions of the pre-match presentation.

The announcement comes as FIFA continues preparations for what is expected to be the most attended World Cup ever. The United States will host the majority of the tournament's matches, including the final at MetLife Stadium, while Mexico and Canada will each host opening-round matches.

For fans fortunate enough to secure tickets, the ceremony promises to add another layer of pageantry to an event already known for producing some of the most memorable moments in global sports. From the first anthem to the final whistle, FIFA is betting that the road to kickoff can be just as unforgettable as the match itself.