Germany opens World Cup campaign in style, routs Curaçao 7-1 behind Havertz Brace

HOUSTON — Germany's road back to World Cup contention could hardly have started better.

Led by two goals from Kai Havertz, the four-time world champions overwhelmed tournament debutant Curaçao 7-1 on Sunday at NRG Stadium, delivering one of the most dominant performances of the opening round of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The emphatic victory gave Germany an early boost in Group E and offered another sign that the nation may finally be turning the page after consecutive World Cup disappointments in 2018 and 2022, when it failed to advance beyond the group stage despite entering both tournaments among the favorites.

"We really needed this convincing win," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said afterward. "We needed this self-confidence. It was there, but it definitely grew."

Germany wasted little time asserting itself.

Midfielder Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing a setup from Florian Wirtz with a powerful strike into the upper corner.

But the biggest moment in Curaçao football history soon followed.

In the 21st minute, Curaçao midfielder Livano Comenencia collected a loose ball in the penalty area and fired a left-footed shot through traffic and past veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level the match at 1-1.

The goal was the first World Cup goal ever scored by Curaçao, the smallest nation to qualify for the tournament, and sparked jubilant celebrations among the Caribbean supporters scattered throughout the crowd of 68,021.

"Even though it wasn't me, it felt like it was all of us, the whole island," Curaçao forward Jearl Margaritha said. "We screamed our lungs out."

Any hopes of a Cinderella result, however, quickly disappeared.

Germany regained control in the 38th minute when defender Nico Schlotterbeck headed home a corner kick delivered by Nathaniel Brown.

Then, in first-half stoppage time, Havertz converted a penalty after Nmecha was brought down inside the box by former Dutch international-turned-Curaçao defender Riechedly Bazoer.

The goal sent Germany into halftime with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The Germans continued their assault immediately after the restart.

Just two minutes into the second half, Jamal Musiala scored with a clinical finish across goal to make it 4-1.

Brown added a goal of his own in the 68th minute before Deniz Undav, who assisted on Brown's strike, found the net 10 minutes later.

Havertz completed his brace in the 88th minute, putting the finishing touches on Germany's seven-goal performance and capping one of the largest victories in recent World Cup history.

The margin fell short of the tournament record, but it served as a statement from a German side eager to restore its reputation after more than a decade without a deep World Cup run. Germany last lifted the trophy in Brazil in 2014 and has spent the years since searching for consistency on the international stage.

The match also featured a unique World Cup record on the sidelines. Curaçao coach Dick Advocaat, at 78 years old, became the oldest coach in World Cup history, while Nagelsmann, 38, entered the tournament as the youngest manager leading a national team in 2026.

Germany's experienced roster also included the return of Neuer, who came out of international retirement to join the squad. The 40-year-old goalkeeper was rarely tested, making just one save in his first World Cup appearance in nearly two years.

For Curaçao, the scoreline was harsh, but the tournament debut still delivered a historic milestone. The Caribbean nation not only qualified for its first World Cup but also scored its first goal on the sport's biggest stage.

Germany now turns its attention to a much sterner test against Ivory Coast in Toronto on Saturday, while Curaçao will look to regroup before facing Ecuador in Kansas City.

"We are on the right path," Nagelsmann said. "But of course there are things we can do better, and we will have stronger opponents."

After one match, however, Germany could hardly have asked for a more convincing start.