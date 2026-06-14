Morocco, McGinn and Magic: Day three at the FIFA Fan Fest was World Cup wonder

If the first two days of the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum were about host nation success and celebration, day three was about something else entirely. It showed the beautiful, unpredictable chaos that makes the World Cup unlike anything on Earth.

Saturday brought two of the day's four matches to the big screen and Group C results that not many would have predicted. The day opened with perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the entire group stage: a showdown between Brazil and Morocco. Five-time tournament champions. Africa Cup of Nations holders. Two of the most watchable sides on the planet.

The Coliseum filled steadily as kickoff approached, and fans were rewarded with a match that lived up to the billing, even if it didn't produce a winner.

Morocco drew first blood through Ismael Saibari, who finished off a brilliant through ball from Brahim Díaz with a calmly executed chip over Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The Atlas Lions were taking the game to Brazil early, creating chances and playing with the same identity that carried them on a run to the 2022 semifinal.

Brazil, however, hit back just 11 minutes later. Vinicius Junior, the Seleção's most dangerous player on the day, weaved his way past defenders and drilled one inside the far post from close range. Just like that, a 1-1 contest. For all of Morocco's promise in the opening half, Brazil had needed one moment of magic to level it. Vinicius provided it.

Vini Jr. World-class goal. He equalizes at 1 for Brazil. The first true eruption today from the Coliseum crowd. #FIFAWorldCup #Brazil #Morocco pic.twitter.com/kXmGqFLvIO — Holdenn (@holdenngraff) June 13, 2026

The second half offered fewer genuine chances as both sides were determined to protect what they had. Full time came and went as each side settled for a point each. It's a result that sets up a thrilling road ahead in Group C.

Between matches, Knolldoll took over the DJ booth to keep the energy alive and the crowd locked in. By the time the second battle of the day approached, the festival was humming again.

Then came Scotland vs. Haiti. While Brazil-Morocco was certainly the headliner of the day, this was a story that carried significant weight for a pair of countries elated to be back in the tournament. For context, Scotland had not appeared in a World Cup since 1998, a 28-year absence that brought forth great heartbreak for the Tartan Army. Haiti, meanwhile, was making its first since 1974 and only second in history. Two nations with long, complicated relationships with the tournament were finally back on the biggest stage.

John McGinn provided a moment decades in the making in the 28th minute, pouncing on a loose ball and finishing past the Haitian goalkeeper to give Scotland the lead.

Scotland with its first World Cup goal in nearly three decades!! John McGinn is the man to deliver the moment and put his nation in front 1-0. #FIFAWorldCup #Haiti #Scotland pic.twitter.com/dCxHJrVacW — Holdenn (@holdenngraff) June 14, 2026

Haiti pressed and created chances in the second half but could not find an equalizer. Scotland held on. 1-0 the final. The nation's first victory in the World Cup since 1990. With Brazil and Morocco cancelling each other out earlier in the day, the Tartan Army somehow sat atop Group C.

The Coliseum crowd, still largely filled with fans of Brazil and Morocco, embraced the romance of it. Scotland, back at the World Cup after 28 years, winning their opener and leading one of the tournament's most lethal groups. Haiti, returning after over half a century, proved competitive and spirited even in defeat. These are the kinds of stories the World Cup manufactures that no other tournament can manage.

To close out the evening, Capital Cities took the stage and sent the crowd home on a high note, their set landing perfectly at the end of a day that had given festival-goers an absolute treat.

Three days in, and the World Cup has not missed. Every day has delivered something new, and somehow, the tournament is still just getting started. The best is yet to come.