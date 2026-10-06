From UFC security guard to UFC fighter, Sal Everett earns his shot

LAS VEGAS – From working as a security guard and runner for the UFC, to earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Las Vegas native Salhahuddin Everett had himself the night of his career at the newly renovated META Apex.

“A dream come true. I was living the dream from the moment I got this fight announced,” Undefeated welterweight Sal Everett said during the post-fight press conference.

Everett (5-0) defeated Ozzy Martin (4-1) via knockout with 1:57 left in the first round on episode 9 season 10 of the Contender Series. The performance was impressive enough that it earned him a UFC contract. One of four contracts granted by White.

"He's one of the greatest kids ever and it couldn't happen to a better person. So I'm happy for him,” UFC President Dana White said to start the post-fight press conference.

Just three years ago, Everett was checking in at the UFC Apex working security. Back then, the idea of becoming a UFC fighter was only that – an idea. But Everett was persistent, climbing the local MMA ranks and earning fast finishes in promotions like Tuff-N-Uff.

"I want to be very active. I'm here for a good time and I'm a fan of the whole welterweight division, so I want to build my resume by fighting everybody in the welterweight division," Everett said.

Sal’s opportunity to fight in the UFC came during his shift as a runner for the UFC. One day, while Everett was stocking up Dana White’s refrigerator, the boss saw Sal and told him 'Has Hunter [Campbell] and Sean [Shelby] reached out to you yet?’ Sal said no and asked why.

“Because I want to see you on the Contender Series” Dana said. This exchange was highlighted in the package promo that played prior to Sal’s fight.

"I was giddy like a little school girl. Me and my boss Nicole were dancing right behind his back as soon as he said that. Um, yeah, just pinching myself, you know, just living in this dream. It's so surreal,” Everett added.

Everett received so much support inside the META Apex that it impressed both Dana White and longtime UFC media members. Dana went on to say during the post-fight press conference that some UFC Fight Nights don’t get as rowdy as that. The likes of Jahmahal Hill and Sean Sharaf were seen celebrating Sal’s win cageside. Dana White later told the media that, after the knockout, he left his seat and headed to the back to be away from the cameras so that he wouldn’t be seen celebrating.

Everett, who trains out of Freestyle MMA Las Vegas, had had his share of adversity in life. Earlier this year, him and his life lost their baby 34 months into pregnancy. Despite life’s toughest challenges, Sal remains humble about the opportunity ahead of him, “Life is hard. Fighting is easy. And this is just all a blessing. I'm blessed to be here in this position."

Everett joined Freestyle MMA Las Vegas in 2023 and went under coach Gokor Ambaryan’s wing. Ambaryan moved to Las Vegas in 2016 and began his MMA gym in a garage. Come October 17, he is opening a new 9,000 square foot facility.

“Gokor is the best. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. He tells you how it is, wears his heart in his sleeve, and yeah, I'm so blessed to have Gokor be my coach and be in my corner."

What’s next for Sal? The undefeated Welterweight now waits for his first fight under a new contract. It’s a life-changing night for the 29-year-old who seems to be gaining more and more supporters by the second.