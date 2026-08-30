Song Yadong’s Return to China Cements his Place atop the Bantamweight Rankings

In front of 16,188 of his fellow natives of Shanghai China, Song Yadong put his name in the Bantamweight title picture after stunning knockout of heavy-favorite Umar Nurmagomedov.

Despite being a 5-1 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook, a hard right-hand from Song knocked out perennial title contender Nurmagomedov at 1 minute, 48 seconds of Round 2.

Oriental Sports Center erupted after Nurmagomedov crumbled to the ground.

Song (24-9-1, 1 NC) immediately went into the stands to celebrate the knockout with his fellow natives. The arena was at a roar for several minutes after the knockout.

In his post-fight interview inside the Octagon, Song in his native tongue roared “Who’s Next? Who’s Next?”

Then in English roared, “Give me the title shot. Give me the title shot.”

Songs goal is simple; to become the first Chinese male UFC World Champion.

Song entered Saturday’s matchup number six in the Bantamweight rankings, Nurmagomedov was the number two contender.

The Bantamweight championship will be defended by champion Petr Yan (20-5-0) against former champion Merab Dvalishivili October 24 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Song firmly believes he will get the winner.

As for Nurmagomedov (20-2-0), this marks the first stoppage loss of his career. He also falls to 2-2 in his last four fights after starting his career 18-0.

In the co-main event, Denise Gomes (13-3-0) extended her winning streak to five after a first-round knockout of Yan Xiaonan (19-6-0, 1 NC).

Her five-fight winning streak is the longest active streak in the women’s Strawweight division.

After a right-elbow landed, a series of rights gave Gomes her fourth knockout win in the UFC, tying Jessica Andrade for most in the division’s history.

Yan Xiaonan has now lost five UFC fights, with three coming via stoppage.

Kai Asakura (23-6-0) improves to 2-0 since moving into the Bantamweight division after a round two finish of Qileng Aori (26-14-0, 1 NC). The finish marks the 18th of his career. In May Asakura also finished Cameron Smotherman in round one. Asakura made his UFC debut in December of 2024 when he challenged then UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Other results from UFC Fight Night Shanghai.

Su Mudaerji (20-7-0) won his fifth fight in a row against Alex Perez (26-11-0, 1 NC). The fight went the distance with all three judges scoring the fight (29-28). Mudaerji now holds the second longest win streak in the Flyweight division.

Liu Ce (4-1-0) made his UFC debut in his home country of China. In just his fifth professional fight Ce finished Levi Rodrigues jr (5-2-0, 1 NC) in round two. Ce competes in the Light-Heavyweight division of the UFC.

The first fight of the main card started with a second-round finish from Bilal Hasan (10-0-0, 1 NC) over Nilson Rojas (9-1-0). Hasan’s seven-inch reach advantage allowed for a straight hand to land after a jab setup. Hasan was a betting favorite and showed exactly why.

Andre Lima (12-1-0) used a guillotine choke in the third round to earn his ninth career stoppage in a win over Namsrai Batbayar (10-2-0). Batbayar has lost both of his professional fights via submission.

Rei Tsuruya (12-1-0) finished Kevin Borjas (11-6-0) with a rear-naked choke with just under a minute of the first round. The submission marks the 10th finish of Tsuruya’s professional career.

Sean Woodson (14-2-1) and Jack Jenkins (14-5-0) went the distance. Woodson would claim the majority decision win (29-28 x2, 28-29). This marks Woodson’s eighth UFC win, six coming via decision.

Francesco Nuzzi (12-2-0, 2 NC) with just a minute remaining in the opening round, used a flurry of strikes to finish Xiao Long (27-12-0). Nine of Nuzzi’s 12 wins have come from finishes.

Hector Santiago (7-1-0) in the second round used a right hand to knock down Lawrence Lui (8-2-0) and would finish after a series of rights with Lui on the ground. Santiago continues to finish his opponents with this being his sixth finish in his seven career wins.

Julia Polasri (15-6-0) had a highlight reel head-kick in round one over Xiong Jingnan (19-4-0). Jingman immediately went down after the kick, sealing the walk-off knock-out. This marks the third UFC win for Polasri, two being by knockout.

The opening fight of the prelims saw Cam Nelson (8-1-0) claim a unanimous decision over longtime fighter Ding Meng (35-11-0). All three judges would score the fight (29-28 x3).

The UFC continues Saturday September 5 from Accor Arena in Paris, France. The show will be headlined by Dan Hooker (24-24-0) taking on Salahdine Parnasse (23-2-0). Paranasse is fighting out of France and will be making his UFC debut. His last fight was May 16 apart of the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card from Los Angeles. Hooker will look to snap a two-fight losing streak.