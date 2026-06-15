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MIXED MARTIAL ARTS · 1 hour ago

History on the South Lawn: Gaethje and Gane emerge as champions at UFC Freedom 250

Michael Silver

Host · Writer

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump welcomed the promotion to a custom-built arena on the South Lawn, UFC Freedom 250 did not arrive amid without controversy. Critics questioned the optics of hosting a major sporting event at the White House while the United States remains involved in a war overseas. Supporters viewed the event as a celebration of combat sports and national pride. Weather threatened to play a factor as well on a humid summer night. 

With nearly 4,000 in attendance and an estimated 80,000 fans watching the mixed martial arts event from The Ellipse, the energy was palpable. Regardless of where fans stood politically, a massive event delivered one of the most unique settings in UFC history. 

In the main event lightweight champion Ilia Topuria looked to defend his belt versus former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. In what many expected to be a one-sided affair favoring the Spanish champion, it was an American slugfest thanks to Gaethje’s ferocious striking assault. 

The challenger started out busy with jabs and overhand rights. One jab opened a cut on the champion’s face, a theme throughout the contest. Topuria kept attacking as well, as each landed painful shots. 

In round two the brawl continued, where Topuria’s appeared most effective. Gaethje’s uppercuts stopped Topuria in his tracks, but not for good. The champ starts investing in the body, hurting Gaethje, who goes down. Topuria cannot finish however, even attempting a couple of submissions. 

A big turning point for Gaethje came in the third, when he dropped Topuria with his right hand. The Colorado native’s jabs continued to bloody up Topuria’s face with little resistance. By the fourth round it’s clear the champion is hurt from cumulative damage. Sitting on the stool after twenty minutes of hell, Topuria’s corner shockingly threw in the towel, ending an intense battle. 

Justin Gaethje, 37, becomes the undisputed lightweight champion for the first time in his storied career as chants of “USA” echoed from the boisterous Washington, D.C. crowd. 

 "I knew I was going to have to get through the first round, his skills are unmatched when he’s fresh," ‌Gaethje ⁠said during the post fight interview. "But my durability, my tenacity and my heart were going to carry me through.”

The co-main event was a tantalizing bout featuring two former champions. Cyril Gane of France and former middleweight and light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira of Brazil. The two linked up to determine who would be the new interim heavyweight king. Starting early on, Pereira threw a surprising head kick. Gane would work behind his jab and attempt a takedown. In the second round, the Frenchman obliterated his foe with powerful head strikes, knees to the body and raining down elbows. A flurry of punches had Pereira stumbling against the cage. Referee Herb Dean stepped in to TKO finish. 

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley delivered on his promise in earning a spectacular finish. Late if the first round, O’Malley landed a straight left-hand flush to Aiemann Zahabi’s chin. He followed that up with a crushing right, sending Zahabi to the mat. ‘Suga’ saluted the troops in a viral moment and called out current bantamweight champion Petr Yan. The former champion also ties TJ Dillashaw for most knockout victories in UFC bantamweight history with seven.  

One of the biggest surprises of the evening came when Josh Hokit stopped former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis by second round TKO. Hokit controlled the action from the outset and never allowed Lewis to establish his trademark power. The victory extended Hokit's unbeaten streak to 10 fights and positioned him as a rising name in the heavyweight division after a dominant performance against one of the sport's most recognizable veterans. 

Mauricio Ruffy needed just one round to dispatch Michael Chandler in a lopsided bout. Ruffy overwhelmed Chandler with speed and precision from the opening exchange before securing a first round TKO. Chandler struggled to find any answers for the surging Brazilian. Ruffy capped off the victory by proposing to his girlfriend inside the octagon.  

Bo Nickal continued his middleweight ascent with a highlight finish against Kyle Daukaus. After patiently working his way into range, Nickal uncorked a devastating right hand that landed flush and ended the fight at 4:34 of the opening round. A three-time NCAA Division I national champion wrestler at Penn State, Nickal deposited Daukaus to the ground early on. After missing a left front kick, Nickal caught Daukaus with a left hook, right cross combination. It's the fourth knockout of Nickal's career and the eighth finish in nine wins. 

Diego Lopes overcame a tentative start before delivering another signature finish to open the card. Steve Garcia found success early as Lopes appeared to be dealing with nerves and overall atmosphere of the White House. Once Lopes settled in during the second round, the momentum shifted dramatically. The Brazilian opened up his offense, engaged Garcia in a firefight, and ultimately scored a knockout victory that sent the crowd into a frenzy. For Lopes, it was another emphatic statement in a division filled with contenders.

When the lights faded over the South Lawn, UFC Freedom 250 left behind more than championship results. Gaethje finally captured the undisputed lightweight title after years of chasing gold, while Gane reestablished himself atop the heavyweight division with a statement victory. 

Gaethje's victory capped one of the biggest upsets of the year and validated what UFC CEO Dana White said at the post fight press conference. "People keep counting this guy out, and he keeps proving everybody wrong." After years of chasing undisputed gold, Gaethje finally climbed the mountain on the sport's most unconventional stage.

Whether remembered for the political debates, the unprecedented setting or a record-breaking seven consecutive finishes, the UFC secured its place as one of the most unusual and memorable MMA events in the sports young history. On a night when the UFC brought its octagon to America's front yard, the fighters delivered the kind of performances that ensured the spectacle would be remembered long after the crowds departed Washington

 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 15 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+1.5

+160

O 8

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-190

U 8

Jun 15 6:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
KC

KC

+1.5

+112

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

-1.5

-132

U 9.5

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