On the Ninth Island, Max Holloway gave Hawaiʻi another night to remember

LAS VEGAS — The ending wasn't what anyone envisioned.

After years of anticipation, countless promotional tours and one of the biggest fight weeks the UFC has staged, the long-awaited rematch between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor lasted just 69 seconds Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. McGregor injured his right leg almost immediately, tried unsuccessfully to continue and the referee waved off the welterweight main event, awarding Holloway a first-round TKO victory.

For many, it felt like an anticlimactic conclusion to McGregor's remarkable career.

But inside an arena that often feels like Hawai'i's "Ninth Island," the night ultimately belonged to Holloway.

Rather than mourning what never materialized inside the Octagon, Saturday became a celebration of one of Hawai'i's greatest athletes. A fighter who has spent nearly 15 years carrying his state onto the biggest stage in mixed martial arts.

Long before the opening bell, Holloway made sure everyone knew exactly who he was representing.

He entered the arena alongside his wife, Alessa, and son, Rush, wearing matching red-and-yellow attire inspired by the 'ahu 'ula, the feathered cloaks worn by Hawaiian royalty. It wasn't just fashion. It was heritage.

His walkout began with Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's emotional rendition of "Hawai'i '78," a song deeply woven into Hawaiian identity and one forever linked with fellow UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn before transitioning into his familiar "Hawaiian Kickboxer" by Moke Boy Kamealoha.

Even before he threw a punch, Holloway had transformed T-Mobile Arena into a little piece of home.

"I wanted to actually walk out with a cape for this one," Holloway said. "It's just huge with Hawaiian lineage. … I came walking in like a Hawaiian chief."

It was fitting.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Holloway has become one of the defining athletes in Hawaiian sports history.

His résumé extends far beyond his former featherweight championship.

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He owns the UFC records for most significant strikes landed (3,681) and total strikes (3,980), numbers no other fighter is within 1,000 of reaching. He also holds featherweight records for victories (20), finishes (11), knockout wins (9) and his 13-fight winning streak remains one of the greatest runs in division history. Holloway is one of the top three greatest featherweight fighters ever and among the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters in MMA history.

Statistics only tell part of the story.

For an entire generation of Hawaiians, Holloway has become something larger — an ambassador who carries the islands with him every time he walks into the Octagon.

Dana White has often credited Holloway for helping elevate Hawai'i's profile within the sport, praise the 34-year-old clearly treasures.

"Huge," Holloway said. "Coming from the boss, that's huge to hear. … Hopefully we can keep doing it. Hopefully one of the West Side Striking kids comes up, makes a name, and then they get to have a title fight there."

That vision extends well beyond championship belts.

Holloway announced that his inaugural charity golf tournament later this month will benefit the nonprofit West Side Striking gym in Wai'anae and the Wai'anae Boys & Girls Club, organizations that helped shape his childhood.

"I'm just happy that I'm actually able to give back to my community," he said. "These kids are animals. … You guys are going to hear one of those kids from that gym in the UFC."

The fight itself hardly allowed Holloway to showcase the offensive brilliance that has defined his career.

McGregor opened aggressively with a kick, but almost immediately something appeared wrong. Holloway noticed it before almost anyone else.

As McGregor struggled to stand, Holloway repeatedly urged the referee to intervene.

"I told the ref, 'Ref, stop the fight,'" Holloway said afterward. "He doesn't want to fight. … The guy brought his kids to the fight. I ain't trying to beat up a wounded dog."

That response perhaps revealed as much about Holloway as any five-round classic ever could.

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Inside the cage, he remains one of the UFC's most relentless competitors. Outside it, he has earned a reputation as one of the sport's most respected figures.

"We killers," Holloway said. "But at the end of the day, I'm a human being. That's why I'm so loved in this sport because I can separate the fighter from the person."

He repeatedly wished McGregor well, praising the former two-division champion for attempting another comeback despite already accomplishing everything imaginable.

"This guy has unlimited money," Holloway said. "He found God. He's got a great family. He got everything he ever wanted, and this guy still chose to come back. … I got nothing but respect and love for him."

Eventually, conversations will shift toward whether McGregor fights again.

Holloway would rather keep looking forward.

He plans to spend time with his family before returning in 2027, leaving the door open for another shot at UFC gold, whether that's at lightweight or beyond.

"I owe my family some time," Holloway said. "I owe my wife and my son some family time. … You guys are going to see Blessed return in 2027."

Las Vegas has long served as a second home for Hawaiians, earning its nickname as the Ninth Island through decades of migration and community. On nights when Holloway fights here, that connection becomes impossible to miss.

Saturday may not have delivered the classic everyone expected.

It still produced something memorable.

Not because Conor McGregor's comeback ended almost before it began.

But because it reminded everyone that while careers inevitably fade, Hawai'i still has Max Holloway; one of its greatest champions, one of its proudest sons and a living symbol that every time he walks to the cage, he brings the islands with him.