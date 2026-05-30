Freedom 250 CEO says sports will unite America for its 250th birthday

As America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach believes sports will play a central role in bringing the country together.

From a UFC fight card on the South Lawn of the White House to the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix through the streets of Washington, D.C., sports have become one of the signature pillars of the nationwide celebration. Hundreds of events are planned across the country as part of the yearlong observance, but Krach said sports uniquely capture the values Freedom 250 hopes to showcase.

“Sports epitomize the American spirit,” Krach told The Sporting Tribune. “The courage, the hard work, the competition. And when you look at the Indy 500, you see innovation and technology too. Sports are an important part of American history.”

Krach, who was appointed by the President of the United States to help lead America’s 250th anniversary celebration as an extension of the White House Task Force, has become one of the driving forces behind several of the initiative’s marquee sporting events.

Among the most talked-about is the planned UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House grounds, which Krach called “the hottest ticket in town.”

“We want to touch every single American,” Krach said. “There’s limited space, but it’s going to be streamed and made available everywhere because that’s what Freedom 250 is all about.”

While the UFC event will have limited attendance, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. is expected to welcome more than 100,000 spectators when IndyCar races through the nation’s capital on Aug. 23. The event will be free to the public and will serve as one of the centerpiece sporting spectacles of the semiquincentennial celebration.

The race will feature IndyCars speeding around a temporary street circuit near the National Mall with iconic landmarks serving as its backdrop, including the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial. Organizers have described it as the first race of any kind on the National Mall since Thomas Jefferson hosted a horse race there in 1801.

“Think of the backdrop,” Krach said. “You’ve got the White House, the Capitol, the Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument right there. The first race was Thomas Jefferson with horses, so now we’re bringing horsepower.”

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix was created specifically as part of the national celebration and will mark the first auto race ever held on the National Mall. The 1.7-mile course is expected to become one of the most visually distinctive races on the IndyCar calendar.

For Krach, there was perhaps no better place to discuss the role of sports in America’s 250th birthday than the Indianapolis 500.

The 110th running of the Indy 500 coincides with the nation’s 250th year, creating what Krach sees as a natural connection between one of America’s most iconic sporting events and the broader celebration.

“To me, the Indy 500 is Americana,” said Krach, a Purdue graduate who attended college less than 70 miles from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It symbolizes the land of opportunity. Ordinary people can become extraordinary. Motorsports symbolize the automotive industry, which helped define our economy, our culture and our history.”

Krach said motorsports also embody many of the values Freedom 250 hopes to highlight: innovation, entrepreneurship and the pursuit of the American Dream.

His own story mirrors many of those themes.

Krach grew up in Ohio and began working as a welder at age 12 in his father’s small machine shop before building a successful career in business, serving as a General Motors executive, leading technology companies in Silicon Valley and later serving the United States government.

“Leading the nation’s 250th birthday is a privilege,” Krach said. “I grew up in Ohio. I was a welder at age 12. Then I had the opportunity to work at General Motors, go to Silicon Valley and serve the country. This is a continuation of that American Dream.”

Krach emphasized that Freedom 250 is designed to be more than a series of large-scale national events. Through its website and community initiatives, organizers are encouraging Americans to create their own local celebrations.

According to Krach, the initiative already features more than 10,000 events and hundreds of programs nationwide, while offering downloadable resources for schools, communities and local organizations.

“This is not red America or blue America,” Krach said. “This is red, white and blue.”

And as America prepares to celebrate a quarter millennium of independence, Freedom 250 is betting that few things bring people together quite like sports — whether it’s a sold-out UFC card at the White House, a record crowd at the Indy 500 or open-wheel race cars roaring past the monuments of Washington, D.C. in one of the most ambitious sporting events ever staged in the nation’s capital.