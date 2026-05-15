What To Watch: Rousey vs. Carano on Netflix

Two legends of the sport make their triumphant comeback after years away, giving fans a long-awaited dream matchup as the streamer debuts its first live MMA event.

LOS ANGELES — This is no ordinary cage fight. It is a legacy play, a nostalgia bomb, and a test of whether Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions can compete in the lucrative world of mixed martial arts.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey (12-2) returns to the cage Saturday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. against Gina “Conviction” Carano (7-1), in a 145-pound featherweight five-round main event. The matchup signifies Netflix and MVP’s first-ever live MMA event, streaming globally to 325 million viewers.

Two of the most important women in MMA history will finally share the cage. Rousey, 39, built her name as an Olympic judo bronze medalist and became the first female champion in UFC before transitioning to WWE. Her patent armbar finish is of folk lore that could end fights in mere seconds.

Carano, 44, helped prove women could headline combat sports before the UFC ever fully bought in. Both fight out of Venice, Calif. The bout was not booked based on rankings, more so the history, timing and to see if these pioneers can produce another star performance on the biggest platform.

Gina Carano Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix Gina Carano

Not to be outshined, the co-main event has chaos written all over it. Nate Diaz (21-13) faces Mike “Platinum” Perry (14-8) in a five-round welterweight bout. The UFC veteran and pride of Stockton, Calif., Diaz brings pressure, durability, and unique defiance towards his opponents. The 41-year-old is also considered by many the creator of the ‘BMF’ title.

Perry, 34, from Orlando, Fla., provides constant forward motion to inflict damage. As seen with his time competing in both UFC and Bare Knuckle FC, his reputation has earned him the moniker as the “King of Violence.”

Nate Diaz Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix Nate Diaz

The biggest puncher on the card most certainly is Francis “The Predator” Ngannou (18-3). Fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev., by way of Cameroon, the former UFC heavyweight champion will face veteran Philipe “Monstro” Lins (18-5).

Ngannou, 39, reemerges in the cage after a side quest in boxing where he challenged heavyweight stalwarts Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. He still carries the timing and physical menace that made him one of the scariest big men alive, now taking on veteran Lins, 41 from Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Francis Ngannou Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix Francis Ngannou

Further on the main card gives hardcore fans tantalizing matchups with Salahdine Parnasse, 28, one of Europe’s best lightweights meeting 31-year-old Kenneth “The Boss” Cross at 155 pounds. Another former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior “Cigano” dos Santos, battles Robelis “The Big Boy” Despaigne in a fight built on pure strength and athletic prowess.

The prelims are not fillers by any stretch. Namo “Grandson of Saladin” Fazil meets Jake “The Barbarian” Babian at welterweight, and Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes faces Phumi “Turbo” Nkuta in a 130-pound catchweight bout.

Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson fights Jeff “Jazzy” Creighton at 170 pounds and Aline Pereira meets Jade “Evil Smile” Masson-Wong at 130 pounds. Last but certainly not least, Chris Avila opens the show against Brandon “The Human Highlight Reel” Jenkins.

The smart way to watch this card is to separate the spectacle from the discourse of age and ring rust. Rousey vs. Carano is the headliner because of what they mean to the sport. Diaz vs. Perry is a brawl because of who they are. Ngannou vs. Lins is the spark plug because one clean shot can erase every preview written before it. Meanwhile, the undercard is proof that MVP built the card on merit and sees itself as a new competitor in the MMA space.

Ronda Rousey Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix Ronda Rousey

Odds via FanDuel and Predictions

Ronda Rousey (-590) vs. Gina Carano (+390)

Conventional wisdom says Rousey is the younger, more battle-tested athlete. It's been ten years since her last bout, meanwhile Carano trumps that after 17 years away. The opening round will set the table and dictate who takes control on the mat. Carano has knockout power, yet Rousey’s speed and athleticism will lead the dance.

Pick: Ronda Rousey wins via armbar submission, second round.

Nate Diaz (+168) vs. Mike Perry (-220)

Diaz is tougher than a $2 steak, has better boxing fundamentals than people give him credit for, and can still weaponize pace, volume and awkward timing. Perry is younger, stronger, more explosive in the pocket, and brawls with the best of them. Diaz will have California fans in his corner and look to capitalize if Perry gets sloppy in the later rounds.

Pick: Nate Diaz def. Mike Perry by unanimous decision.

Francis Ngannou (-2000) vs. Philipe Lins (+830)

Lins is durable and experienced, though this is a nightmare matchup on paper. Ngannou’s power will change the entire rhythm of the fight from the opening bell. Lins will need to survive early, force clinches, wrestle, and drag Ngannou into deep water to survive. Ngannou only needs one clean connection to end the contest.

Pick: Francis Ngannou def. Philipe Lins by knockout, first round.

Rousey vs. Carano prelims begin at 3 p.m. PT on MVP’s YouTube channel, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. PT, live on Netflix.