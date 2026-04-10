UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg | UFC Picks Today, Best Bets

A light heavyweight fight headlines UFC 327 as No. 2-ranked Jiří “BJP" Procházka faces No. 3-ranked Carlos “Black Jag" Ulberg.

Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Where to Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Date: April 11, 2026

April 11, 2026 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

UFC 327: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

No. 5-ranked heavyweight Curtis “Razor" Blaydes takes on undefeated Josh “The Incredible Hok" Hokit. Blaydes is 2-2 over his last four, winning by split decision over Rizvan Kuniev in his previous fight. Hokit is 8-0, finishing every opponent (5 KO/TKO, 3 Submissions).

Blaydes is three inches taller, and he has a 6.5-inch reach advantage. Hokit has the power advantage, dropping opponents 2.5 times per 15 minutes, while Blaydes is a volume striker who sets up his takedowns. Hokit will likely be more active on the feet, landing 2.51 more significant strikes per minute. At 8.74, Hokit also lands more takedowns per 15 minutes and maintains a perfect takedown-defense rate. However, and this is a big however, the difference in opponent quality is vast. Blaydes has fought and beaten some of the best heavyweights in the UFC. This is a massive step up in competition for Hokit.

Hokit could land a big shot and usher in the downfall of Blaydes, but I think Razor might be a little too sharp right now.

💰 Best Bet: Blaydes to win (-130)

UFC 327: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

No. 6-ranked light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov faces unranked Paulo Costa. Murzakanov is undefeated at 16-0, winning 12 (including his last three) by knockout. Costa moves up from middleweight, where he went 2-2 over his last four fights.

Costa is three inches taller, but he only has a 0.5-inch reach advantage. Murzakanov will have the power edge, dropping opponents 1.38 more times per 15 minutes. Costa is the more aggressive striker of the two, willing to eat a punch to land one. He lands 1.56 more significant strikes per minute, but also absorbs 3.34 more. Their wrestling and takedown statistics are pretty similar, and this fight will most likely be determined on the feet.

Costa’s willingness to absorb punches to land will not help him against Murzakanov. I expect Murzakanov to come away with a knockout win.

💰 Best Bet: Azamat Murzakanov by KO/TKO (+220) or Azamat Murzakanov KO/TKO & Round 1 (+550)

UFC 327: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Odds to Win: Procházka -114 | Ulberg -106

Procházka -114 | Ulberg -106 How Will Fight End: KO/TKO -260 | Submission +1100 | Decision +250

KO/TKO -260 | Submission +1100 | Decision +250 Will the fight go the Distance? Yes +260 | No -370

Czech Samurai Jiří Procházka takes on Kiwi Carlos Ulberg. Procházka has won two in a row, losing only twice over his last 18 fights (both to Alex Pereira and in title fights). Ulberg is riding a nine-fight win streak, knocking out Dominick Reyes in his last fight.

Ulberg is only an inch taller, but Procházka has a three-inch reach advantage. Based on statistics, Ulberg should have a power edge, but Procházka has weird power in his hands. Both men land a lot of significant strikes at 5.69 and 6.54 per minute, but Procházka absorbs 1.56 more. Their grappling stats are almost identical, but this fight will likely take place on the feet for the most part.

There are many intangibles with Procházka. A lot of the time, he is losing fights that he ends up winning. He’s reckless, chaotic, and doesn’t exhibit the best fight IQ. However, I believe you need to be a little crazy to become a champion. Champions tend to have an irrational belief in themself that allows them to overcome reasonable doubt. Procházka has that in spades, and it makes it really difficult not to want to back him.

💰 Best Bet: Jiri Prochazka by KO/TKO (+150)

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