UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal | UFC Picks Today, Best Bets

A featherweight fight headlines UFC Fight Night 274 as No. 5-ranked Aljamain Sterling faces No. 7-ranked Youssef Zalal.

Arena: Meta Apex

Meta Apex Location: Enterprise, Nevada, United States

Enterprise, Nevada, United States Where to Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Date: April 25, 2026

April 25, 2026 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Rafa García vs. Alexander Hernandez

Unranked lightweights Rafa Garcia and Alexander Hernandez will face off. Garcia is riding a two-fight win streak and is 4-1 over his last five bouts. Hernandez has won four straight, taking his last two by TKO.

Hernandez is two inches taller and has a two-inch reach advantage. He’ll have the one-punch power edge, dropping opponents 0.52 times per 15 minutes. Both men land 4.31 significant strikes per minute, and absorb almost an identical amount as well at 4.54 and 4.50. Garcia averages 1.99 more takedowns per 15 minutes and slightly more submissions at 0.45. Both have good takedown-defense rates, at 76 and 73 percent.

Garcia has the natural out of going for a takedown if Hernandez’s power is too much, so I think he could edge this one out.

💰 Best Bet: Garcia to win (+104)

UFC Fight Night: Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards

No. 3-ranked women’s bantamweight Norma Dumont takes on No. 11-ranked Joselyne Edwards. Dumont is riding a six-fight win streak, winning her last bout over Ketlen Vieira by split decision. Edwards has won four in a row, submitting Nora Cornolle last time out.

Edwards is one inch taller and has a three-inch reach advantage. Neither fighter is going to exhibit much power, but Edwards averages 0.72 more significant strikes per minute while also absorbing 1.12 more. Dumont averages slightly more takedowns per 15 minutes, but the difference isn’t significant.

Dumont is undefeated in the UFC at bantamweight, and Edwards has a history of subpar takedown defense. I expect her to close the distance with strikes, work the clinch, and eventually land on top on the ground. Dumont is a -250 favorite to win, and she’s likely to take it by decision.

💰 Best Bet: Norma Dumont by Points (-150)

UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal

Odds to Win: Sterling +110 | Youssef -140

Sterling +110 | Youssef -140 How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +340 | Submission +320 | Decision -175

KO/TKO +340 | Submission +320 | Decision -175 Will the fight go the Distance? Yes -160 | No +126

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling continues his run at a higher weight class, taking on fellow top-ten featherweight Youssef Zalal. Sterling is 2-1 at featherweight since losing his title. Zalal has won eight straight, five of which have been in the UFC.

Zalal is three inches taller and has a one-inch reach advantage. He’ll also have the power edge by default, since Sterling shows no power in his hands. Sterling is the higher-volume striker, landing 1.42 more significant strikes per minute, while also absorbing 0.43 more. This fight could be decided by who can finish their takedowns. Both average over two takedowns per 15 minutes and have under 60% takedown-defense rates. However, Zalal averages 0.77 more submissions per 15 minutes and is dynamic on the ground.

Sterling had an incredible run at bantamweight and was known for his wrestling. He’s an intelligent fighter, but has looked a little slower in his last few fights. Additionally, Sterling is 36, and the lighter divisions are not kind to aging fighters. I think this is a moment to bet on the younger guy who is riding momentum.

💰 Best Bet: Zalal to win (-140)

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