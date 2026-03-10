Sportsgrid Icon
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS · 1 hour ago

Ronda Rousey and Francis Ngannou Headline Historic Netflix MMA Event in LA

Michael Silver

Host · Writer

‘The Predator’ Returns to the Cage

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to make his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts, it was announced. The 39-year-old will face Brazil’s Philipe Lins in a five-round heavyweight bout on May 16 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The fight will stream live globally on Netflix as part of the inaugural MMA event promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

The matchup marks Ngannou’s first professional MMA appearance since his 2024 PFL championship victory and subsequent crossover into high-profile boxing bouts. Widely regarded as one of the sport’s most devastating knockout artists, the former UFC star bolsters an 18-3 record that includes 13 knockouts and four submissions. Known as ‘The Predator’, Ngannou expressed that the bout represents more than a homecoming to combat sports. “Stepping back into the cage isn’t just a return. It’s a reclamation,” Ngannou said in a statement.

The Heavyweight Challenge: Philipe Lins

Lins, a 2018 PFL heavyweight tournament champion, brings an 18-5 record with nine knockouts and four submissions. The 40-year-old Brazilian veteran previously competed in Bellator MMA and UFC.

Co-Headlining a Historic Netflix Card

The heavyweight clash will serve as the co-main attraction to a highly anticipated women’s featherweight bout between former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and MMA pioneer Gina Carano. The event will be contested over five five-minute rounds with 4-ounce gloves.

Kickoff Press Conference and Ticket Information

Ngannou and Lins are scheduled to meet face-to-face for the first time at a kickoff press conference on March 10 at Intuit Dome. The press conference will stream live on YouTube. Tickets for the May 16 card go on sale March 10 through Ticketmaster, with additional bouts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

