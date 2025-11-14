UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev | UFC Picks Today, Best Bets

A UFC Welterweight title fight headlines UFC 322 as champion Jack Della Maddalena defends his championship against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Where to Watch: PPV

PPV Date: November 15, 2025

November 15, 2025 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

UFC 322: Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

No. 4-ranked welterweight and former champion Leon Edwards takes on No. 9-ranked Carlos Prates. Edwards has lost two straight since dropping his title to Belal Muhammad, but he had a 13-fight unbeaten streak before that. Prates is coming off a win over Geoff Neal, but lost to Ian Machado Garry before that.

Prates is one inch taller and has a four-inch reach advantage. He will also have the power edge, dropping opponents 1.88 times more per 15 minutes. Prates lands 1.2 more significant strikes per minute, but absorbs 2.38 more as well. Edward is the better wrestler, finishing 0.95 more per 15 minutes, but Prates has a 100 percent takedown defense rate.

This is an interesting fight that I think is undervaluing Edwards. I think Prates starts aggressively, but if Edwards can weather that, he could grind out an upset victory.

💰 Best Bet: Edwards to win (+154)

UFC 322: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili is the second champion on this card to set aside her own title to chase the belt one weight class higher, challenging UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko. Weili is riding a five-fight win streak, last beating Tatiana Suarez in February 2025. Shevchenko has won two straight and is 2-1-1 over her previous four, which includes a 1-1-1 trilogy with former champion Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko is one inch taller and has a four-inch reach advantage. Weili has the power edge, but that has been against smaller opponents. Weili lands 2.01 more significant strikes per minute, but absorbs 0.71 more. Shevchenko has slightly better takedown and submission statistics, but they’re marginal.

This might be an unpopular take, but I think Shevchenko’s striking ability is overhyped. She operates more as a point striker and tends to expose her back while looking for throws. She will have the size advantage, but I think Weili might be able to pull off the upset.

💰 Best Bet: Weili to win (+100)

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev

Odds to Win: Della Maddalena +215 | Makhachev -290

Della Maddalena +215 | Makhachev -290 How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +240 | Submission +180 | Decision +115

KO/TKO +240 | Submission +180 | Decision +115 Will the fight go the Distance? Yes +126 | No -160

Jack Della Maddalena looks to defend his belt for the first time, welcoming lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to the weight class. Della Maddalena began his career with back-to-back losses; since then, he’s rattled off 18 straight wins. Makhachev has won 15 in a row, with the last five being title fights.

Della Maddalena is one inch taller and has a 2.5-inch reach advantage. On the surface, this fight looks to be a striker vs. wrestler matchup. However, Della Maddalena is pretty well-rounded, and Makhachev has made significant improvements to his striking. Della Maddalena is a volume striker, stifling his opponents and countering intelligently. Makhachev is a constant takedown threat, landing 3.2 per 15 minutes, but Della Maddalena’s size could pose a problem there.

I think too many people are discounting Della Maddalena, but Makhachev could easily grind out a controlling decision or find a submission.

💰 Best Bet: Makhachev to win (-290)

