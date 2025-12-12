UFC Vegas 112 on ESPN: Royval vs Kape | UFC Picks Today, Best Bets

A flyweight fight headlines UFC Vegas 112 as No. 2-ranked Brandon “Raw Dawg" Royval takes on No. 6-ranked Manel “Starboy" Kape.

Arena: UFC Apex

UFC Apex Location: Enterprise, Nevada, United States

Enterprise, Nevada, United States Where to Watch: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Where to Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: December 13, 2025

December 13, 2025 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

UFC Vegas: César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

Unranked middleweights César Almeida and Cezary Oleksiejczuk will do battle on Saturday. Almeida is 7-1 in his career and riding a two-fight win streak. Oleksiejczuk has won four straight, all four by TKO.

Oleksiejczuk is two inches taller and has a 1.5-inch reach advantage. He only has one fight under the UFC banner, a 36-second knockout in September. Meanwhile, five of Almeida’s seven wins have been by knockout. Almeida is the more experienced striker, but there is quite an age difference between the two. Oleksiejczuk is 12 years junior to Almeida, who is approaching 38.

I think this fight ends in a knockout (-155), and I would favor the younger fighter, Oleksiejczuk (-230), to win.

💰 Best Bet: Oleksiejczuk by KO/TKO (+130)

UFC Vegas: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos

No. 15-ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze takes on unranked Kevin Vallejos. Chikadze has lost three of his previous four fights and has fought only once a year since 2021. Vallejos is on a five-fight win streak and has only one loss in his 17-fight career.

Chikadze is five inches taller and has a six-inch reach advantage. Despite Chikadze being the more experienced striker, Vallejos drops opponents 0.28 times more per 15 minutes and lands 2.46 more significant strikes per minute. Not surprisingly, Vallejos is the more active wrestler, finishing 0.65 more takedowns per 15 minutes.

Chikadze is 37 in a division that is not kind to aging fighters. Plus, he doesn’t like to be pressured on the feet and has no grappling to fall back on. I don’t like Vallejos’s odds for a straight-up win (-320), but we can make that more palatable by taking him to win by decision of KO/TKO.

💰 Best Bet: Vallejos by KO/TKO or on Points (-240)

UFC Vegas: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Odds to Win: Royval +230 | Kape -310

Royval +230 | Kape -310 How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +105 | Submission +470 | Decision +125

KO/TKO +105 | Submission +470 | Decision +125 Will the fight go the Distance? Yes +132 | No -168

The main event features No. 2-ranked flyweight Brandon Royval and No. 6-ranked Manel Kape. Royval is 2-2 over his previous four; his last loss was a competitive decision against Joshua Van, who had just won the title. Kape has won two straight and six of his past seven; the last two by TKO.

Royval is four inches taller, but they have an identical 68-inch reach. Kape has more power, dropping opponents 0.5 more times per 15 minutes. Royval lands 0.51 more significant strikes per minute. He is also the more active grappler, landing 0.25 takedowns and 0.83 more submissions per 15 minutes. However, the statistical difference between the two isn’t overly significant.

The odds are perplexing, with Kape a huge favorite at -310. I think this fight will be a lot closer than the odds suggest, so the value is definitely on Royval.

💰 Best Bet: Royval to win (+230)

