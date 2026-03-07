Rams star Puka Nacua Rams into Vegas for UFC 326 action

The Los Angeles Rams star, Puka Nacua, turned heads in Las Vegas this weekend, making his presence felt amidst the excitement of UFC 326.

Nacua was one of the statistical heroes for the Rams in 2025. However, the team’s recent 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Conference Championship game has forced the players to take their break earlier than hoped.

On Friday, Nacua put an end to the location speculation via a social media post:

“UFC weekend!!!!” Nacua reported on Instagram Stories.

The image featured Nacua wearing a matching blue sweat suit in a luxury hotel bathroom, highlighting the Pro Bowl athlete’s attendance for the Sunday morning championship card at the T-Mobile Arena.

Nacua has 129 receptions and 1,715 receiving yards with the Rams over the last season, finishing second in the league in total yardage. He recorded 10 touchdowns, tying for sixth in the NFL.

The main event of UFC 326 features a legacy-defining rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. It serves as a sequel to their initial meeting in 2015, which ended after only 99 seconds due to a freak esophagus injury suffered by Oliveira.

Holloway enters following a unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Instead of just a spectator, Nacua returns to Las Vegas as a native son, meaning the event will have a distinct local connection – Nacua was born there on May 29, 2001, and established his early reputation in the Nevada Youth Football League (NYFL).

UFC CEO Dana White was happy to speak on the receiver’s return.

“My kids grew up with Puka. He grew up in our house,” White said of the closeness of their bond.

Nacua has also been a long-time associate of the White family, playing for the Little Cowboys, a powerhouse program funded by White and former UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

Nacua and Dana White III, known as “Little Dana," played in the same offensive huddle.

Having a professional-grade environment like the Little Cowboys did with Nacua and White III allowed the team to show one thing in Las Vegas before competing in the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando.

Nacua, a former 4-star recruit at Orem High School in Utah, returns to the Rams next season on a roster looking to rebound.

“To see Puka doing what he’s doing now… it could not happen to a better human being,” White added.

Nacua’s transition to the NFL was a rookie campaign where he secured 105 receptions for 1,486 yards, surpassing a 63-year-old record held by Bill Groman.

The Rams have plans, though, and are scheduled to travel to Australia in 2026 to play the first-ever regular-season NFL game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Until then, Nacua is spending his off-season in his hometown, where he began his athletic career alongside the family leading the UFC.