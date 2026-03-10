Sportsgrid Icon
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS · 1 hour ago

UFC Freedom 250 Odds: Topuria vs. Gaethje & Pereira’s Triple-Title Quest

Nevin Barich

Host · Writer

The UFC has finalized a historic six-match fight card for its “Freedom 250” event, set to take place on the White House lawn in Washington, D.C., on June 14. BetOnline.ag has released the official opening lines for the event, headlined by a massive Lightweight Championship bout.

Main Event: Topuria (-600) vs. Gaethje (+425)

Despite a year-long layoff since his first-round knockout of Charlie Oliveira on June 28, 2025, Ilia Topuria enters as a heavy -600 favorite. Topuria, the 10th multi-division champion in UFC history, briefly held the #1 pound-for-pound ranking before Islam Makhachev reclaimed the spot last November. Justin Gaethje (+425), the reigning two-time interim champion, earned his shot after a unanimous decision victory over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January 2026.

Co-Main Event: Gane (-160) vs. Pereira (+140)

In the co-feature, Ciryl Gane competes for the Heavyweight title for the fourth time. He faces Light-Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who is seeking to become the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in three different weight classes. The Interim Heavyweight Championship is on the line due to Tom Aspinall’s ongoing recovery from eye injuries sustained during a no-contest bout against Gane at UFC 321 last October.

Featured Undercard Storylines

The card also features the return of Sean O’Malley (-350) against Aiemann Zahabi, and a massive favorite in Mauricio Ruffy (-650), who takes on veteran Michael Chandler. Rising star Bo Nickal (-240) looks to continue his ascent against Kyle Daukaus, while a competitive Featherweight scrap between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia rounds out the high-stakes event.

UFC Freedom 250 Official Betting Odds

Weight Class Favorite Odds Underdog Odds
155 lbs (Title) Ilia Topuria -600 Justin Gaethje +425
265 lbs (Interim) Ciryl Gane -160 Alex Pereira +140
155 lbs Mauricio Ruffy -650 Michael Chandler +475
135 lbs Sean O’Malley -350 Aiemann Zahabi +285
185 lbs Bo Nickal -240 Kyle Daukaus +205
145 lbs Diego Lopes -135 Steve Garcia +115
