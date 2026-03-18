Chimaev vs. Strickland Headlines UFC 328 in Newark with Middleweight Title Grudge Match

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading back to Newark with a title fight that already carries bad blood.

UFC 328 is set for Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center, headlined by a middleweight championship clash between unbeaten titleholder Khamzat Chimaev and former champion Sean Strickland.

The matchup carries an edge that goes beyond rankings and records. Chimaev and Strickland have traded barbs publicly for months, with Strickland repeatedly questioning Chimaev’s activity and willingness to fight the division’s top contenders. Chimaev, never one to shy away from confrontation, has responded in kind, turning the bout into one of the more personal title fights on the UFC calendar.

Stylistically, the pairing only adds to the intrigue. Chimaev’s relentless wrestling pressure and finishing ability have overwhelmed nearly everyone he has faced. The matchup pits one of the division’s most dominant grapplers against a former champion known for dragging opponents into grueling stand-up battles,

Strickland thrives on his jab, pace and durability to wear opponents down. The contrast between Chimaev’s explosive takedowns and Strickland’s high-volume boxing has long been debated among fans. It’s a rare matchup that blends legitimate animosity with a compelling clash of styles.

Chimaev (15-0) enters his first title defense, riding one of the most dominant unbeaten runs in the sport. Fighting out of the United Arab Emirates by way of Chechnya, he owns wins over former champions Dricus du Plessis, Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman. A finish over Strickland would further cement his grip on the division and signal the start of a potentially lengthy title reign.

Strickland (30-7), fighting out of Corona, California, is aiming to reclaim the belt and become a two-time middleweight champion. Known for his forward pressure and durability, he holds notable victories over Israel Adesanya, Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov. He now looks to hand Chimaev his first professional loss in a matchup fueled by stylistic tension and personal animosity.

In the co-main event, top-ranked heavyweights collide as No. 2 Alexander Volkov faces No. 4 Waldo Cortes Acosta. Volkov (39-11) has a lengthy resume that includes wins over Sergei Pavlovich, Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Romanov, and is coming off a victory against Jailton Almeida.

Cortes Acosta (17-2) has emerged as one of the division’s more dangerous finishers, entering the bout in search of a fourth straight knockout. The Dominican heavyweight has stopped Derrick Lewis, Shamil Gaziev and Ante Delija during his current run.

Elsewhere on the card, No. 6 welterweight Sean Brady meets No. 9 Joaquin Buckley, while former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz runs back a bout with Bogdan Guskov. Lightweight veterans King Green and Jeremy Stephens also meet in a striker’s delight.

The event marks the promotion’s 12th trip to Prudential Center dating back to 2007. The UFC 328 main card airs May 9 on Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET.