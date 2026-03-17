Nate Diaz’s MMA Return Signals New Chapter as He Headlines MVP’s 1st Event on Netflix

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stockton’s own Nate Diaz is headed back to mixed martial arts.

Longtime UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz will face ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in a five-round welterweight bout on May 16th as part of Most Valuable Promotions first MMA event. The fight takes place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California and will stream live on Netflix.

The matchup marks Diaz’s first MMA appearance since September 2022, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 before exiting the promotion.

The Northern California native said he plans to stay active as he reenters MMA.

“Glad to be back in action. It’s time,” Diaz said in a press release. “Don’t forget where this all came from. I got plans on doing a lot more in the next 10 years, no matter where it is.”

Group chats everywhere are about to explode over this one… OFFICIAL @NateDiaz209 @PlatinumPerry

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Saturday, May 16th

LIVE only on Netflix

Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA#DiazPerry #RouseyCarano #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/eOZEdjgWJ9 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 16, 2026

Since leaving the octagon, Diaz has explored boxing, including a 2023 bout against Jake Paul and a bout with former UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal.

Perry, meanwhile, returns to MMA after building momentum in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Known for his aggressive style and willingness to trade, the former UFC welterweight has carved out a second act as one of the sport’s unpredictable and likable personalities.

“The King of Violence returns to MMA to elbow his opponent in the ****ing face,” said Perry in the fight announcement. “Saturday, May 16th, on Netflix, Nate Diaz is going lights out.”

Their bout will serve as part of a stacked card headlined by a long-anticipated showdown between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. The event also features former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou taking on Philipe Lins.

For Diaz, the fight represents another chapter in a career built on unpredictability and cult-hero status. After nearly four years away from MMA, the 40-year-old returns to the cage looking to remind the sport exactly where his reputation was built.