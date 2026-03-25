MVP on Netflix MMA Fight Card: Rousey, Diaz, & Ngannou Lead Supercard

INGLEWOOD, CA － Most Valuable Promotions are doubling down on star power.

MVP and Netflix have officially added eight more bouts to their blockbuster MMA event set for Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. This further stacks a card quietly becoming one of the most ambitious competitors to the UFC in recent history. The event streams globally on Netflix to 325 million subscribers.

The newly announced fights bring serious international flavor and depth across multiple divisions. France’s Salahdine Parnasse (22-2) meets American Kenneth Cross (17-4) in a lightweight clash, while former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos (21-10) returns against Olympic medalist and knockout artist Robelis Despaigne (5-2).

Undefeated flyweight standout Muhammad Mokaev (15-0) faces former ONE Championship king Adriano Moraes (21-6), and Southern California veteran Lorenz Larkin (27-8) squares off with ex-Bellator champion Jason Jackson (19-6).

The full fight card for Saturday May 16th is set! Live globally on Netflix from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA Rousey vs Carano

Diaz vs Perry

Ngannou vs Lins

Parnasse vs Cross

Dos Santos vs Despaigne

Mokaev vs Moraes

Larkin vs Jackson… pic.twitter.com/CD413eNwTn — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 24, 2026

The rest of the lineup features Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian at welterweight, David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales at featherweight, Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong at a 130-pound catchweight, and Chris Avila returning against a to-be-named opponent. All bouts will be contested under Unified Rules.

They join a loaded marquee topped by Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou vs. Philippe Lins, and the highly anticipated finale between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. Does this give MVP the most star-studded single-night lineup in MMA? It certainly enters the discussion in 2026.

“This card delivers on MVP’s ethos of building the biggest and most global events in combat sports,” said co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul. “These fights make the card even bigger and reflect the true global scale of the sport.”

For Parnasse, the moment is about proving himself on a new stage. “I’ve built my name in Europe, and now I have the opportunity to represent France on a global stage,” he said. “I’m ready to show a new audience what I’m capable of and prove that I belong among the best in the world.”

Dos Santos, one of the most respected heavyweights of his era, sees the platform as a new chapter. “Fighting is my greatest motivation, the type of challenge that feeds my soul,” he said. “MVP is the type of promotion the fighting world was needing.”

MVP will also host a two-part press conference on April 15 at Palladium Theater in New York City as the promotion continues its push into MMA following its success in boxing.