UFC 328: Strickland Returns to the Throne, Van Turns Back Challenger

NEWARK, NJ — The UFC returned to the Garden State on Saturday night with a stacked card of contenders vying to make their presence felt, in addition to two championship bouts. UFC 328 had already produced highlight knockouts, submissions, and a reminder that veteran experience still matters before the main card was underway.

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev entered the night undefeated and carried enormous hostility into his first title defense against former champion Sean Strickland. The buildup between the two had been fierce all week, with both fighters exchanging personal shots during media appearances.

The fight began as expected, with the Chechen wrestler taking Strickland (30-7) down with ease and controlling the pace. In the second round, the champ appeared to lose steam, and the tides turned. Strickland defended a takedown and remained on top for over three minutes.

An uncharacteristically tired Chimaev (15-1) struggled to regain form throughout the contest as Strickland fought back with his patent jab. Both men stood and exchanged during the middle rounds, blooding each other’s faces. In the fifth and final round each had moments of glory before the horn rang.

The judges' scorecards were 48-47 (x2) Strickland to 48-47 Chimaev, crowning the American middleweight champion for the second time. Both showed admiration for one another as the crowd erupted for their countryman.

STRICKLAND IS ONCE AGAIN A CHAMPION #UFC328 | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/atBeCjCMVu — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 10, 2026

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Joshua Van (17-2) defended his title against Japanese grappling specialist Tatsuro Taira in a barn burner of a contest. The challenger landed early takedowns and looked primed to become the first ever Japanese born UFC titleholder.

In the second round Van turned the tables with a vicious right hand, putting Taira (18-2) on the ground. From there he followed up with strikes to the body and head. To his credit, Taira never gave up and continued to wrestle into the championship rounds. However, early in the fifth round Van threw punishing shots forcing a bloody Taira against the cage. The referee had seen enough and stopped the contest as Van celebrated his first defense.

AND STILL Joshua Van beats Tatsuro Taira with a 5th round finish in an epic fight at #UFC328 pic.twitter.com/C67T47UPux — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2026

Inside a packed Prudential Center, the energy escalated quickly during the prelims as rising stars and longtime fan favorites turned the card into a sprint instead of a slow burn.

Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov delivered the biggest statement early on, overpowering Joel Alvarez with a second-round arm-triangle submission. Amosov looked composed delivering a high-level mat return, slamming his opponent, flattening him out and securing the tap out.

YAROSLAV AMOSOV WITH THE SLAM, THE CHOKE, AND THE BREAKDANCE CELEBRATION @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/JVQXclLb0s — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 10, 2026

Heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta battled in a slugfest with Volkov getting the close judge's decision. Also on the main card, Sean Brady dominated Joaquin Buckley on the ground, earning a unanimous decision win.

At 42 years old, Jim Miller walked into the octagon once again and reminded everyone why he is a future Hall of Famer. Fighting 45-minutes away from his hometown of Sparta, New Jersey, the boisterous crowd was vocally in his corner. It didn’t take long for Miller to impose his will and submit Jared Gordon with a first-round guillotine choke, sending the arena into a frenzy.

Among his many accolades, Miller holds a handful of impressive UFC records:

Most wins in UFC history (28)

Most wins at lightweight (25)

Most finishes in lightweight (18)

Most bouts at lightweight (44)

Most bouts (47)

2026 UFC Hall of Fame inductee

During the broadcast it was announced that former middleweight champion Chris “The All-American' Weidman was elected into the UFC Hall of Fame and received a standing ovation.

FROM LONG ISLAND TO THE HoF Former middleweight champion @ChrisWeidman joins the UFC Hall of Fame in the Modern Wing!! pic.twitter.com/BDupgbwnrY — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2026

Elsewhere on the card, King Green defeated Jeremy Stephens via rear naked choke in the first round and Roman Kopylov earned a unanimous decision victory over Marco Tulio. Jose Ochoa also impressed early, controlling Clayton Carpenter over three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory in the flyweight division.

Bouts on the calendar

Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo – May 30 (Macau, China)

Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim – June 6 (Las Vegas, NV)

UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs. Gaethje – June 14 (Washington, D.C.)