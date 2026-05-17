Rousey defeats Carano by armbar submission in 17 seconds

Netflix and MVP have officially entered the MMA atmosphere. The black mat and hexagon shaped cage stood out as an early differentiator for the promoter's foray into combat sports.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rousey vs. Carano card felt less like a traditional MMA event and more like the launch of a new entertainment property. From the opening fight, Netflix’s production value had cinematic walkouts, darker lighting, cleaner pacing, and a presentation style that separated itself.

The main event between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano leaned heavily into nostalgia, bringing two pioneers of women’s mixed martial arts back into the spotlight for one of the most hyped combat sports events of the year. Whether fans loved the matchup or questioned its relevancy, the attention around it proved Netflix can draw mainstream eyes to MMA instantly.

Through one event, Netflix and MVP already feel committed to building something visually and stylistically different from the current MMA landscape. The dark canvas, hexagon cage, crossover star power, and streaming reach created a new showcase and breath of fresh air in the combat world.

Sights and sounds from Intuit Dome

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

The buildup was there. The crowd was electric. The dream matchup fans had been clamoring for years finally happened. Rousey vs. Carano lasted seventeen seconds. A quick takedown by Rousey led to punches on top and her world-famous armbar. A stunned crowd was elated and deflated all in one moment.

Rousey def. Carano by armbar submission.

JUST LIKE THAT. RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

California was on its feet the entire time for Stockton's Diaz, but it was Perry who lived up to his “King of Violence” title. While the crowd chanted 'Diaz' in unison, Perry delivered punishing headshots making his foe bleed across the cage. After two rounds the bout was over. Multiple cuts to Diaz’ forehead were too much to continue. In a sign of mutual respect, the fighters verbally agreed to a future rematch.

Perry def. Diaz by doctor’s stoppage.

MIKE PERRY VS. NATE DIAZ ROUND 2 WAS INSANE #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/UT5zV243Wi — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2026

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Ngannou’s last appearance in a cage fight was back in October 2024 in PFL. The lineal heavyweight champion made quick work in his return to MMA. A looping overhand left sent Lins to the mat, out for the count. In the post-fight interview, Ngannou called out future Hall of Famer Jon Jones, who was sitting nearby at the broadcast desk.

Ngannou def. Lins by knockout.

FRANCIS NGANNOU DROPS PHILIPE LINS IN THE FIRST ROUND #RouseyCarano LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZKWYLT5rkl — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Keneth Cross

One of the highest touted talents coming out of Europe, Parnasse made himself welcome in Los Angeles walking out to Tupac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love” anthem. The Frenchman disposed of Cross emphatically, flattening him on the mat and landing strikes at will. A body shot against the cage crumpled the American, as the ref mercifully ended the contest.

Parnasse def. Cross by technical knockout.

Junior Dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

An early viral moment of the night was delivered by Cuba’s Robelis Despaigne, brutally knocking out Junior dos Santos. Despaigne landed a vicious three-piece combo on Dos Santos’ chin. The former UFC title holder crumbled to the ground as a new heavyweight contender emerged.

Despaigne def. Dos Santos by knockout.

ROBELIS DESPAIGNE JUST SLEPT JUNIOR DOS SANTOS IN ROUND 1 #RouseyCarano is LIVE now only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/07RpIS7wSQ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian

Fighting out of Long Beach, Calif., Babian wasted no time imposing his will. Going for the read naked choke early on, he controlled from the top attempting multiple submissions. Fazil flipped the script in the second round, finishing the fight with a slick D’arce choke.

Fazil def. Babian by D’arce choke submission.

Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

The controversy of the night came courtesy of Moraes versus Nkuta. While Nkuta landed a sneaky head kick and straight right punch — rattling Moraes in the first round — it was the ending everyone was talking about. With fifteen seconds remaining in the fight, Moraes took back control and sinked in a rear naked choke as the bell rang. Nkuta appeared out and slow to get up. Afterward an official review, referee Herb Dean determined Nkuta was unconscious, declaring Brazil’s Moraes the winner.

Moraes def. Nkuta by technical submission.

WAS NKUTA OUT AT THE BELL…? ———

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MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/b7BIwKA3uC — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026

Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton

If you blinked, you missed this early prelim action. Jackson aka “The Ass Kicking Machine,” crushed Creighton's dreams with a counter two-punch combo in the middle of the cage. Jackson jumped on top with hammer fists before the referee called the contest at twenty-two seconds.

Jackson def. Creighton by technical knockout.

THE LEFT HOOK CLOSED THE BOOK. ———

PRELIMS LIVE NOW

https://t.co/hEdEXoYI4S

MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/nmmRcS0WbH — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 16, 2026

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