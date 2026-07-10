Conor McGregor's best quotes from Thursday's UFC 329 press conference

LAS VEGAS – If Conor McGregor’s toned down media day appearance on Wednesday left any impression that he wasn’t still his old self in the leadup to his bout with Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday, let his performance at Thursday’s official press conference serve as a definitive rebuttal.

The Mac is back.

For a half hour, McGregor effortlessly weaved through the media’s questions and the fan’s adoration, putting on a show for everyone in attendance with both his brash confidence and an impromptu rendition of Oasis’ Wonderwall that was good for a viral clip on social media as soon as it happened. And when all the verbal theatrics were done, McGregor shoved Holloway during their ceremonial face-off and slapped his hands away after that, proving once and for all that he’s still the same pest he was during his unprecedented rise in the sport.

Below are some highlights from McGregor’s return to the microphone on a UFC podium.

On the fan's reception

"This is why I'm back for the love of the game and the love of the fans. It's great to be back here in Las Vegas you know five years out. But I'm fighting since I came out of the womb and I'll be fighting until the day I go out. So this is another day for McGregor baby."

On Max Holloway's insistence the fight will go into "deep waters"

"I can destroy Max inside 10 seconds. I have knockouts inside three seconds on my fighting record. I have Hall of Fame fighters, multiples, Hall of Fame UFC fighters defeated and destroyed both together in under a minute. And I can add Max to that. However, don't get it twisted. If we go into these deep waters, Max is going to be in a lot of trouble. Badly concussed. Yeah. You were left in a wheelchair. That's what happened the first time. You shot. Once you go back, you don't go back."

Interrupting Max Holloway after Holloway was asked about representing the Pacific Islands

Holloway: "It feels great. It feels great. I can hear all you guys in here.

McGregor: "You're welcome. You're welcome. With love from the Emerald Isle of Ireland, you're welcome.

Holloway: "Hey, thank you, Conor McGregor. Thank you, brother."

McGregor: "I'm about to knock the dust off those red panties, baby. Call the wife, baby, we did it. McGregor's home."

On Max Holloway offering him a rematch if he loses on Saturday

"I find it disrespectful. I find it shows that he is here for the economics of it. He must not realize the danger he is in. I forecast Holloway's retirement on Saturday night. Not a trilogy for cash."

On whether or not Max Holloway is the best boxer in the UFC?

"I think his boxing is abysmal. I don't rate it once. He has one gear and it's not impressive. Very rarely have we seen magic inside the octagon from Max Holloway. Little evil Holloway. Saturday night he gets destroyed."

On Max Holloway copying his style

"The entire game, along with Max. You know, Max added some shots of mine. Even the carrying of his nation's flag. I didn't see that before. So there's a lot of that. And he went on and has done good things. That's it. That's why we're here again. Saturday night, I'm going to show the evolution of McGregor. So, out with your notebook to the entire fight game. The Mac is back."